Mason County Central’s football team is hosting Hart Friday night with a game that could have major ramifications for the remainder of the season for both programs.
The contest between founding members of the West Michigan Conference is slated for 7 p.m., Friday, at Spartan Community Field, and both teams have an eye at this game needing a victory for a potential playoff berth at stake.
“If we want to make it in as a 5-4 team, if we can get the wins, this is a big game for us as far as points going for us,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “We’re still holding onto the hopes of some of the goals we had from the start of the season. First things first, we have to win this game. I’m sure Hart is looking at it the same way.”
Hart (3-2, 1-1 WMC Rivers) comes into the contest with a loss to league leader North Muskegon, 55-14. Central (1-4, 1-2 WMC Rivers) lost a tough one to the other WMC Rivers frontrunner, Ravenna, 19-14.
Briggs said his team has continued to show a lot of improvement, and the Spartans are making the corrections to what went wrong in last week’s game.
“I’m sure it’s what’s going to come down for this game which team is make the least number of mental mistakes,” he said. “I think both teams will bring a physicality to the game. Which team makes the least mistakes is going to win. We’ve been working on it year long. It’s gradually getting better. We definitely took some steps. We basically made three mistakes on defense (against Ravenna). Other than that, offensively, we had some missed assignments, that’s what you do is to make corrections. You try to continue to improve.”
Briggs said Hart runs a single-wing offense this year, something the Spartans employed the previous handful of seasons. However, the Pirates not only pack in their players tight but will also spread players out in the same ofrmation.
“They have some capable skill players,” he said. “It’s a very versatile offense… They can throw the ball, run the ball. It’s a good offense… It’s a matter of staying disciplined and doing your job and playing defense as a team.”
Hart has an aggressive defense, Briggs said.
Briggs expects the game to close and hard-fought.
“We’ve always been in close games for the most part with Hart,” he said. “Hart usually brings their best game to this game. We’ve got to be ready for that. That’s our goal is to bring our best. It should be a competitive game.”