Mason County Central’s bid to win its second consecutive game of the 2022 football season will be tough as league frontrunner Ravenna comes to Spartan Community Field in Scottville for a 7 p.m., Friday, kickoff.
The Daily News was unable to reach Central coach Scott Briggs by press time.
Mason County Central (1-3, 1-1 WMC Rivers) blew out Holton for its first victory of the season last week in Holton. Ravenna defeated Shelby, 55-13, last week at home.
Bulldogs quarterback Hunter Hogan nearly did it all against the Tigers last week. He was 9-of-10 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran eight times for 173 yards and four touchdowns, according to a report in the Oceana’s Herald-Journal in Hart.
Ravenna (3-1, 2-0 WMC Rivers) opened the season with a one-point loss to unbeaten Beal City — ranked No. 2 in Division 8 in this week’s Associated Press poll. Beyond playing what traditionally was a small school powerhouse in the Aggies, Ravenna ripped off three consecutive victories — including a 14-7 win at home against Montague.
Both teams soundly defeated Holton this year. Ravenna downed the Red Devils, 61-8, in the third week of the season.
The Spartans’ defense stymied the Red Devils, holding Holton to just 47 yards on 46 plays of offense, last week. Meanwhile, the offense got going to the tune of 365 yards, 278 of which was on the ground. The offense was called upon to pass just four times, and Will Chye completed three of those passes — two for scores.
The Spartans started the season with a trio of defeats, falling to Frankfort, Manistee and North Muskegon.