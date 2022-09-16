HOLTON — Mason County Central’s football team steamrolled Holton in a West Michigan Rivers contest Friday in Holton, 48-0.
The Spartans (1-3, 1-1 WMC Rivers) limited the Red Devils (0-4, 0-2 WMC Rivers) to just 47 yards of total offense. Holton averaged a little more than a yard per play as it had 46 plays of total offense.
“The kids did a nice job of running the game plan and flowing within the defense really well,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “They performed very well. It was just a matter of the kids playing well as a team. They tackled well tonight.”
Mason County Central, meanwhile, got out to a quick lead and pushed the game into a running clock situation by halftime with a 41-0 lead.
“They moved the ball well in all phases of the offense. We could have possibly thrown it a bit more, but we’re trying to establish the running game,” Briggs said. “The linemen did a nice of picking up their blocks and following throw on their assignments. The backs ran well. Will (Chye) at quarterback made some good decisions. It was good, all-around teamwork on offense, too.”
Jayden Perrone had touchdown runs of 16 and 5 yards as a part of a 52-yard, seven-carry night.
Chye ran for a 39-yard score and threw touchdowns of 26 and 33 yards. He was 3-for-4 passing for 87 yards , and he had 48 yards on two carries.
Riley McLouth caught one of the scoring passes, the 26-yarder. Landon Smith had a catch for 28 yards.
Peyton Merz had 49 yards on seven carries and touchdown run of 2 yards. Tyler Thurow ran for a 69-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Brayden Overmyer had 10 tackles, including three for loss. Merz added six tackles, three for loss. Keenen Kelley had five tackles and one for a loss. There 11 instances of tackles for loss by the Spartans.
“All three phases of the game had a really good, nice night,” Briggs said. “Everybody got in and got some good playing time. That helps us out down later, and they deserve to get in there.”
The match-up was the first between the schools since their initial contest in 1998 where the Spartans won, 20-8.
Central returns to Spartan Community Field next Friday when it hosts Ravenna in another West Michigan Rivers contest. Holton hosts White Cloud in a non-conference game.
“It allows us to build some confidence and believe in what we’re doing. It’s about believing in each other and believing that the system works. We came away with a good confidence level it, and it makes easier fo everyone coming to practice on Monday,” Briggs said.