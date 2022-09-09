NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central saw North Muskegon get out to a 34-0 halftime lead as the Spartans fell in the schools’ West Michigan Rivers opener Friday, 41-6, in North Muskegon.
The Norsemen (2-1, 1-0 WMC Rivers) scored twice in the first quarter and three more times in the second quarter to build the 34-0 lead. A touchdown in the third quarter put the Spartans down, 41-0, and pushed the game into a running clock.
“It was just that we came across a team that was very athletic,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “We didn’t get to the quarterback as quickly as we needed to. They have good receivers, and they were going against a pretty inexperienced secondary.
“I felt like that as the night went along, we got better. We’re just kind of learning under fire.”
Central’s sole touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Will Chye threw a 27-yard touchdown pass. He finished 4-of-15 for 109 yards.
Peyton Merz led the ground game with 64 yards on 11 carries. He also had a catch for 15 yards.
Overall, the Spartans (0-3, 0-1 WMC Rivers) had 182 yards in 62 plays of offense, 109 through the air and 73 on the ground.
North Muskegon had just 39 plays on offense, but accumulated 358 yards. The Norsemen ran for 183 yards and threw for 175 yards.
“They’re a very good team. I would say, of the teams we’ve played, they’ve been probably the most versatile and complete team we’ve faced so far,” Briggs said.
The defense was led by Chye and Merz with four tackles each.
Briggs also noted that Central had an injury to one of its offensive linemen during the week, and the subsequent shuffling of players fed into the loss, too.
“Those couple of moves, nothing against those kids (and) they did the best they could, that made it difficult also to know who to block,” he said. “You get confusion on the offensive line, or if you’re slightly confused, it’s hard to be aggressive.”
The Norsemen won for the seventh consecutive season against the Spartans and improved to 65-12-2 all-time in the series that began in 1936.
Central travels to Holton for another West Michigan Rivers game. North Muskegon travels to Hesperia, also in West Michigan Rivers action.
“I don’t think it’s a matter of effort. It’s a matter of execution and confidence,” Briggs said. “Once we get those things straightened away, it’ll get better.”