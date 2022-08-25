Mason County Central coach Scott Briggs joked late last week that playing Frankfort is something that probably hasn’t happened between the two schools in football since he was a teen.
Yep, it’s been that long.
The Spartans will open the 2022 season by playing the Panthers in a non-conference game at 7 p.m., Friday, at Spartan Community Field in Scottville. It is the first meeting between the two schools since 1984, and the Spartans lead the series 18-14-2 since the first meeting in 1928.
The two squads and coaching staffs, though, aren’t completely unfamiliar with one another, though.
“We scrimmaged them last year,” Briggs said last Friday night, hours removed from watching Frankfort scrimmage. “It’s been a while since we played them, though. As far as this team this year, they have some very good athletes.”
The Panthers were 6-4 last season, losing in the first round of the MHSAA Division 8 playoffs to Iron Mountain. Mason County Central went 2-5 a season ago, and two of those loses were by forfeit. The Spartans stuggled with low participation numbers, and Briggs noted his program isn’t the only one dealing with those issues.
“They’ve got a very capable group, but they’re short on numbers,” he said. “They’re battling the same thing. The had 16 on their varsity team (for the scrimmage), and I have to believe they’ll probably have some (junior varsity) kids when we play.”
Looking at Frankfort, Briggs said the Panthers have a good quarterback who is mobile. However, he doesn’t exclusively play there as he will line up in the slot or as a flanker.
“He’s a main cog in the offense, and he’s got some good compliments to him,” Briggs said. “Their lines get off the ball well. They’re a good team. I’m sure they’re feeling like it should be a good game.”
Defensively, Frankfort showed a variety of defenses from a 5-2 to a 4-2-5 to a 6-2, Briggs said.
“It’ll be interesting to see (what they’ll do). We can’t tell for sure until we face them,” he said. “We know they can have an odd-man front and an even-man front, and we’ll have to be ready for both of those.”
Frankfort does have a junior varsity team, but the two schools won’t be face each other today. Instead, the Panthers’ junior varsity team plays the 8-player game. Central, instead, will head to Petoskey to play the Northmen’s freshmen team at 1 p.m. It’s the first part of a tripleheader that includes Ludington’s JV playing Petoskey’s JV and the varsity teams of Ludington and Petoskey playing one another.