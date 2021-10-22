LAKEVIEW — Mason County Central exploded for four touchdowns in the second quarter and extended a two score lead in the second half to earn a 54-24 season-concluding victory Friday at Lakeview.
The Spartans in all three phases of the game in the second quarter. Xander Gajeski had a 60-yard rushing touchdown and also intercepted a Wildcats pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. Riley McLouth — after Lakeview answered Gajeski interception with a touchdown of its own — scored on the ensuing kickoff with a 50-yard return.
Ethan Wood had a 12-yard score in the second quarter to round things out for the Spartans.
“A good way to end this crazy year,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “I thought the special teams had their moments. I think they only stopped us once. Defensively, we gave things away here or there. We made some adjustments in the second half, and we executed those adjustments in the second half.
“The kids played hard, made the most of the moment and had some great memories from it. We got everyone in, played quite a few freshmen and the seniors got to finish the game together,” he said. “It was all the things we would like to do in the last game. It was really nice.”
Lakeview, though, hung close to Central in the first half. The Spartans opened the game with a Wood-to-Kolden Myer 25-yard scoring strike. Isaac Prine scored the two-point run. The Wildcats answered with a touchdown run and failed on the extra point to trail by two. Before the end of the first quarter, Wood scored on an 11-yard run for a 14-6 lead.
Lakeview answered again with a 16-yard pass, but the two-point failed for a 14-12 Central lead.
The Spartans scored three consecutive times for a 32-12 lead, ended by Gajeski’s interception return. Lakeview scored to trim the lead to 32-18. Next was McLouth’s return, but Lakeview scored on a run to trim Central’s lead to 40-24 at halftime.
Lakeview, though, wouldn’t score again.
“We started doing different types of blitzes. They were hurting us a bit with their dive. We would get them in third downs and fourth downs and long we were’t able to make those plays on those big downs (in the first half),” Briggs said. “It was one of those games where you never felt like were in complete control.
“(Our) kids started playing better in the second half. They saw what (Lakeview was) doing. The secondary was playing better coverage.”
Wood had a 14-yard run in the third quarter to push Central’s lead to 22 points, 46-24, and Gajeski ended the night with a 13-yard touchdown run for the final tally.
The Spartans’ defense performed well, winning the turnover battle with three interceptions and a fumble recovery. Gajeski had two interceptions for the game, and Gabe Ruiz had the other interception.
McLouth, in his return to the lineup from injury, had seven tackles and six assisted tackles to lead the defense including a tackle for loss. Myer had six tackles, five assists and a tackle for loss. Wood finished with five tackles and an assist and Jacob Johnson had five tackles and one assist.
Central out-gained Lakeview, 355 yards to 250, but the Spartans ran just 39 plays to Lakeview’s 66. The Spartans averaged 9.1 yards per play. Central had 302 yards rushing and 53 passing. Wood was 3-for-5 passing with the 25-yard touchdown.
Gajeski led the ground attack with 149 yards on nine carries and the two scores. Wood had 77 yards on nine carries with three touchdowns. Peyton Merz had 55 yards on five carries while Ruiz had 21 yards on seven carries.
Myer, Ruiz and McLouth each caught a pass. Ruiz and McLuth each gained 14 yards on their receptions.
Briggs was proud of the nine seniors, especially for their perseverance through not just this year, but also last season, too. The program has struggled with success, turnout and COVID-19 in that span.
“(We told them) it’s only going to help you later in life,” he said. “It was pretty bittersweet with it being their last game. We told them to take notice of this because time does fly by… It has been a tough two years for these high school athletes. It has not been an easy time. For them to persevere through that, I think it will help them out later in life.”
And, with a very young nucleus likely back — including 20 ninth-graders from this season — Briggs said the program looks a bit bright right now.
“I think they’re fired up about the possibilities coming forward,” he said. “The junior high had a good season, going undefeated. I’m hearing a lot of positives out of the Pop Warner (youth football) program. The (junior varsity) finished the season with a win. We finished with a win. Hopefully, that will carry over into the offseason workouts and do what we need to do.”