Mason County Central’s football team is gearing up to make its home debut for 2021 at Spartan Community Field, and the Spartans will be marking homecoming on top of it.
The Spartans come into the game off of a 53-8 season-opening loss to Ravenna. Central, playing a five-game schedule because of low turnout of players in the program, worked to reschedule other games early on because of an outbreak of positive cases from COVID-19.
While many schools around the state are preparing for their fifth game of the season, Central is ready to play its second.
“We put in a pretty good week of practice. I feel we’ve improved quite a bit since game one,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “Hopefully, we corrected some of the mistakes we were making in the mentality and focus in the game. Hopefully, we come out with a good game.”
The Spartans plan to dress 26 players for the game, but only 16 or 17 will be eligible to play all four quarters against the winless Tigers. The remainder will have at least one quarter of eligibility through the MHSAA’s rule that allows for five quarters of play in high school football in a week.
Briggs said Shelby looks strong along the offensive and defensive lines, and he sees a good attitude out of the Tigers.
“I know they haven’t had much success, but this is going to be a big game for them and a big game for us,” he siad. “I know we’re going to get their best game. They seem to play their best football against us.”
Briggs said the Spartans are excited about the homecoming festivities as well as having their home opener, too.
“There’s a lot of pride and excitement in getting ready to play in front of your classmates, parents and community,” he said. “A lot of things are going to go on Friday night.”