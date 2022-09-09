SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's junior varsity football team scored a 16-7 victory against North Muskegon Thursday at Spartan Community Field in Scottville.
The Spartans' defense had three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Central rallied from a 7-0 halftime deficit for the victory. Eathen Huffman scored on an interception return for the touchdown. Kaden Ruiz had a two-point conversion run to lift the Spartans to an 8-7 lead.
Ruiz scored on an 11-yard run, and he caught the two-point pass with 3:14 remaining.