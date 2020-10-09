WHITEHALL — Mason County Central's junior varsity football team travelled to Whitehall Thursday night and fell to the Vikings, 35-6.
Will Chye led the Spartans through the air with 119 yards and a touchdown, while Kolden Meyer had 56 yards receiving and a touchdown catch and Landon Smith added 32 yards receiving.
Jayden Perrone paced the rushing game with 77 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Riley McClouth led MCC with five tackles, Keenan Kelley added three sacks, and Tyler Thurow came up with a fumble recovery.
MCC falls to 1-3 on the season.