Mason County Central will be aiming for its first victory of the football season this Friday night when it travels to North Muskegon for a league game against the Norsemen.
The two teams will open the West Michigan Rivers race against each other at 7 p.m.
The Norsemen (1-1) enter the game having blown out Orchard View, 55-0, last week in Muskegon. According to a report in the Local Sports Journal, much of the offense came through the air for North Muskegon.
“They’re definitely known for throwing the ball,” said Spartans coach Scott Briggs. “They’re very capable. They definitely like to spread it out, use multiple formations and use a little motion. Their (quarterback) has a good on arm on him. He makes good decisions. They have plenty of skill guys that are pretty athletic.
“With what they like to do, they have the perfect personnel. They definitely have a good passing attack. They don’t run it because they can’t. They prefer the pass.”
Preparing the Spartans (0-2) for the passing attack of the Norsemen is a far cry from getting ready to play last week’s opponent, Manistee. The Chippewas defeated Central, 27-6, and it was all on the ground and all through the wishbone.
“It’s a huge difference,” Briggs said. “The game plan is so much different than last week… Just lining up correctly is a challenge this week. They have multiple formations. It’s a totally different defensive plan. We were stacking the box with trying to (stop Manistee), and we won’t be stacking the box. We have to completely change what we do on defense.”
Central is still going through some of the pains of installing a new offense itself. The Spartans are using the I-formation this year, and the players are continuing to learn the nuances of the plays.
“I think we’re getting there,” Briggs said. “It’s just one of those things where the nuances to any offense is something where you have to get the kids on the same page… If you (repeat it) eventually, you’ll have it down. Right now, it’s too much thinking involved and trying to remember the nuance of things. That’s part of it.”
The Spartans are expected to have 25 dressed for the game Friday, and 20 of those are full-time varsity players. Briggs said he is expecting to see Landon Smith play for the first time this season after starting the fall with an injury. Another player, Colton Sanders, could come back next week. However, one player is out this week as he undergoes the concussion protocol.