SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central wrapped up its home portion of the regular season Friday night in a setting was a lot more reminiscent of a Friday night under the lights.
While the Spartans lost a West Michigan Conference showdown with visiting Whitehall, 36-0, it was with a few more cheers and the music of the Mason County Central marching band. It was the band’s only performance of the season while the WMC lifted restrictions for fans to a maximum of 600.
For the Spartans in the game, Central (1-3, 1-3 WMC) had a hard time moving the ball against a tough Whitehall defense. The Spartans were able to put together seven- or eight-play drives, but the distance gained were small chunks.
“We had our moments where we had a nice long drive and then we had a turnover. Turnovers, again kill us. But these guys, I think, just got better tonight,” said Mason County Central coach Scott Briggs. “Even though we lost, we lost to a quality Division 4 state-rated Whitehall team. They need to take heart in that and understand we’ve got some possibilities and we have to continue to get better.
“We had our moments.”
Whitehall, ranked No. 8 in Division 4 in the Associated Press poll this week, has only allowed three points all season.
“They’ve got a lot of speed on it. They’re stout in the defensive line. Their linebackers fill well. Their secondary does a nice job,” Briggs said. “I though we mixed the pass in there fairly well. We got some nice completions, but it was a quality team we played against.”
Poor field position bit the Spartans on their second drive. After a fumble recovery by Raiden Keefer, a penalty on the first play of the ensuing drive put the Spartans on their own 7. A sack by Whitehall’s Ira Jenkins gave the Vikings a 2-0 lead.
The Vikings scored on their third drive after starting inside their half of the field for first time of the night. Whitehall used six plays for Andrew Durbin to get a 7-yard scoring run, but the kick failed for an 8-0 Whitehall lead early in the second quarter.
Two Central interceptions led to Whitehall touchdowns in the second quarter.
After Whitehall’s Brodie Fogus picked off Central for the first time, Caleb Koch scored four plays later on a 5-yard run. Taden Brandel kicked extra point for a 15-0 lead.
Red Watson got the second Whitehall interception. It set up Drubin’s 6-yard scoring run and a 21-0 Whitehall lead. Brandel’s kick made it 22-0 at the half.
Whitehall (4-0, 4-0 WMC), scored on a long, 93-yard, 4-minute, 10-second drive in the third quarter that was capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Jaiden Altgilbers. The Vikings wrapped up their scoring with a 3-yard run from Pruitt and the ensuing extra point gave Whitehall a 36-0 lead.
Mason County Central was limited to just 86 total yards. Ethan Johnson was 4-of-15 passing for 50 yards and two interceptions while Khole Hofmann was 2-of-4 passing for 10 yards and an interception. Hofmann had 35 yards on 13 carries. H.B. Nichols had a catch for 28 yards and Xander Gajeski had three catches for 20 yards.
Hofmann led the defense with nine tackles, five assists and a sack. Tucker Gray had four tackles and five assists.
The Vikings had 412 total yards with 362 coming on the ground. Durbin had 51 yards on 15 carries while he was 4-of-11 for 50 yards passing.
Mason County Central hits the road for a WMC game against North Muskegon next Friday. The Vikings play their White River rivals, Montague, in Montague.
Briggs was thrilled with the leadership of his seniors as they were on Spartan Community Field for the final time in their career.
“I’m super proud of the seniors. It’s good group of leadership out of the group right there,” he said. “They mix well with the underclassmen, and they’ve got nothing but to feel pride about how they played tonight. They played with a lot of heart.”