SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s football team opened the 2020 football season with perennial West Michigan Conference powerhouse Oakridge, and the Eagles pulled away for the victory, 39-0.
“All in all, we haven’t had any live action. We haven’t had any scrimmage and taking on the second-biggest school in our league… Saw some positives and saw some things to build off of,” Central coach Scott Briggs said. “We can see things we need to work on. From this point on, we have to take a look at that film and take a look at ourselves. Players need to critique themselves and get better with their techniques.”
The 2020 football season was a bit of on-again, off-again then on-again as teams were able to get together some in the summer, and practices began without pads as usual in August. Schools then were told the season would be in the spring, and only workouts would continue.
That all changed two weeks ago when the game was given the green light for play a six-game regular season and the seventh game will be a playoff game for every school in the state.
Friday just marked the beginning of actual game play, and the Spartans looked up to the task in the first half. While Oakridge built up a lead, Central saw some chances come up short.
“We should have scored once in the first half when we were moving the ball,” Briggs said. “If we could have scored there, it would have helped us out with the mental aspect of it. But, they hung in there.”
The Eagles (1-0, 1-0 WMC) scored on their first two possessions of the game. Corey Vanderputte capped a six-play opening drive with a 17-yard run with Bryce Cartes kicking the extra point for a 7-0 Oakridge lead. Vanderputte scored on a 1-yard run with the kick failing for a 13-0 lead with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
The Spartans (0-1, 0-1 WMC) were able to get a big gainer when Ethan Johnson hit a pass to H.B. Nichols to cross midfield as a part of a five-play drive. Back-to-back incomplete passes, though, fizzled the drive.
Oakridge responded with a five-play drive that was capped by a 25-yard run by Brenden Raymond. The kick failed as the Eagles owned a 19-0 lead with 11:26 remaining in the first half.
Central had another drive percolate as the Spartans were able to move the ball into Oakridge territory. The Spartans’ march went for 10 plays, but Central was forced to turn the ball over on downs for the second time of the half at the Eagles’ 25.
Oakridge pulled away in the second half, scoring on its first two drives. It took a hook-and-ladder for the first score where Ethan Dailey connected with Jacob Danicek who flipped it to Vanderputte for the 39-yard score. Vanderputte scored on a 5-yard run late in the third quarter. Both drives went more than 90 yards.
“They had to work for their points. They had to work the ball down the field on us. Against a quality opponent like that, it’s something to work off of. It’s some positives that we can work off of,” Briggs said.
Johnson finished 9-of-19 passing for 94 yards. Nichols had two catches for 60 yards with Jackson Kimes having two catches for 10 yards and Khole Hofmann had three catches for nine yards. Hofmann led the rushing attack for Central with 19 yards on nine carries, and Johnson had eight yards on six carries.
Hofmann had nine tackles and nine assists with Kimes having three tackles and two assists and well as a tackle for loss.
Dailey was 4-of-7 passing for 69 yards and the touchdown.
Central was out-gained, 446 yards to 144.
“We came out of it injury free and come back with a good attitude next week,” Briggs said. “Let’s take it to the Ravenna Bulldogs..
Central stays at home next week when it hosts Ravenna. The Eagles will host Montague Friday.