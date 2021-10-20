Exactly what kind of opponent the Lakeview Wildcats are is a bit of a question mark as Mason County Central’s football team prepares for the regular-season finale Friday night in Lakeview.
The Wildcats (1-7) forfeited their last two games as COVID-19 took hold of the school and program. The last game Lakeview played was back on Oct. 1 at White Cloud, and that’s the game film that Central coach Scott Briggs is looking through in preparation for Friday.
“They had moments in that game,” Briggs said of the Wildcats in their 28-14 loss to White Cloud. “White Cloud scored on some long touchdown passes, and it kind of took the wind out of their sails. I think it was a game where they were moving the ball here and there.”
Lakeview’s offense is a bit different than most of what Central has seen this year: a quarterback taking the snap under center rather than a shotgun snap. The Wildcats run an option, and at times, the triple option. Lakeview showed it, too, can throw the ball. Lakeview’s line is also pretty big.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Briggs said. “I think they’re coming in thinking it’s a winnable game.”
Briggs is warning the Spartans to not look at Lakeview’s record and believe that they’re going to win handily. He pointed to Central’s opponent from last week, North Muskegon, which has two victories, but also defeated the Spartans.
“There’s more to it than what the record is. There’s an an attitude that they’re bringing,” he said. “We have to come ready with our ‘A’ game. We’ve had some good practices, and I think we’ve shown some good attitudes. I hope we have our best game of the year.”
Much like last week, Central’s program this week has a junior varsity and varsity game. The JV team plays against Ludington tonight while the varsity will travel to Lakeview on Friday. Central used the MHSAA’s five-quarter rule to bolster its varsity lineup. The rule allows for football players to play five quarters of football a week, so if a JV player competes all four quarters on Thursday, the player can participate in one quarter on Friday.
“That’s been a blessing for us,” Briggs said. “If we didn’t have the five-quarter rule, I don’t know what we could have done to have a season.”
The season, albeit shortened to five varsity games, concludes Friday, and Briggs wants his team to get out to a quick start against the Wildcats. It’s something he lamented his team was unable to do against the Norsemen.
“We needed to score on that first drive,” he said. “We were just a little off, and if we made one simple mistake here or there, it hurt. We should have had a touchdown on the first series (against North Muskegon). Those are the things that against a quality team you can’t do.”
The Spartans expect to get one player back from an injury, Riley McLouth. Briggs said his return to a starting position on each side of the ball will help the squad tremendously. Confidence, overall, is something he hopes his team has going for it as the game progresses.
“Hopefully, we can jump out to a good start and I think that will be the key to the game.”