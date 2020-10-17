NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central wasn’t able to get on track against North Muskegon in a 42-0 West Michigan Conference loss Friday night in North Muskegon.
“I think North Muskegon really took it to us especially at the line of scrimmage both ways,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “It really came down to having a bad night. A lot of things we did went wrong.
“I have to give it to North Muskegon. It was the best game I’ve seen them play. They played really well. They ran hard and came after us. We were kind of on our heels for most of the night. It was a bad night.”
Central was looking for just its 11th victory in the all-time series between co-founders of the WMC. The win pushed North Muskegon to a 63-10-2 series lead since 1936.
The Spartans were limited to 14 yards of total offense on 36 plays. Central (1-4, 1-4 WMC) only converted one of its 10 third downs in the game.
North Muskegon (3-2, 3-2 WMC), conversely, had 445 yards of total offense including 387 on the ground. They were led by Colin Schotts as he had 218 yards on 24 carries and a 10-yard touchdown run. Brennan Pannucci had 111 yards on 14 carries and touchdown runs of 3, 2 and 5 yards. Alex Cutter had a 5-yard run as a part of his 31-yard, six-carry night.
Khole Hofmann had 40 yards rushing on 14 carries, but losses on the ground dropped Central’s rushing total. The Spartans also were unable to complete a pass.
Hofmann led the defense with 12 tackles and eight assists. Tyler Gray had four tackles and three assists.
The Spartans wrap up the regular season with a game at Hart next Friday.
“We’ll put in the work this week, and we’ll try to get (our) heads back thinking in the right way and positive. We have to be ready for Hart,” Briggs said.