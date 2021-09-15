Finally, tonight, the Mason County Central Spartans varsity football team will be back in action.
The Spartans decided to go with a shortened schedule because of low turnout of kids in the 10th and 11th grade, and then several members of the team tested positive for COVID-19. It just pushed the season opener for Central back to a road game at 6:30 p.m. at Ravenna.
“We’re playing our opener on the fourth week of the season. And being on a Thursday night is a bit unusual itself,” said longtime Central coach Scott Briggs. “They’re anxious and antsy to get out on the field and play.”
The two programs are not playing a junior varsity game this week, and the Spartans plan to suit up 25 players — of those, 14 are likely to be juniors and seniors if one of the upperclassmen is cleared from an injury.
Because of the COVID-related quarantines, practices, too, have been a bit sparse for Central.
“We got most of the kids back last week from the COVID ordeal. There’s a few kids that practiced all along.”
Briggs said he expects to see many of the issues that season-opening games have for his team. However, because Ravenna has played three games — including a shutout loss to Whitehall last week — the Bulldogs likely will have the advantage.
“You always get better from week to week, and you see things to improve upon from week to week,” he said. “There’s all sorts of positives. We are really a bit of a disadvantage there. Really, Ravenna, doesn’t have scout tape on us, though. They’ve got playing time under their belt, and they’ve got a senior-laden group.”
Briggs expects to Ravenna to be looking to get back with a victory Thursday after the Bulldogs’ 42-0 loss to Whitehall last week. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 21-20 victory against another small-school powerhouse, Beal City.
“I’m sure they’re going to be fired up,” he said.
Briggs, though, is excited to get the season underway himself. But just like the kids will be working to get themselves on the same page during the opener, so will the coaches.
“I always get revved up before games,” he said. “It’s a litle bit extra, though, where usually by this time the coaching staff has three games to get the nuances of a game right. There’s how to send in the plays, how to signal the defense, the subbing of players, all of those things. What happens and who’s on special teams. There’s a lot of things you normally (work on) and knock a little bit of the rust off in the first game.
“Our first game just happens to be (Thursday). Hopefully, we’ll be all right.”
Briggs is simply grateful that his team will finally get to experience its season under the lights.
“I’m glad the kids are able to play football and enjoy the game.”