Mason County Central’s football team gets another look at a team that uses the spread offense and a 3-5 defense when the Spartans host longtime West Michigan Conference rival Hart at 7 p.m. Friday at Spartan Community Field.

The Pirates (1-1, 0-1 WMC) run nearly the same offense and defense as Montague does, a team that defeated the Spartans a week ago, 62-0, in Scottville.

“It’s a good thing. Obviously, even Manistee is kind of a spread,” Central coach Scott Briggs said. “We’ve seen a lot of spread teams over the last three weeks. We made too many mistakes last week (against Montague). A lot of missed tackles. The concepts are the same. We still have to make tackles, and we still have to block.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.

Tags

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.