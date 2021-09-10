SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s junior varsity football team dropped a 14-12 decision to Oakridge Thursday night at Spartan Community Field in Scottville.
The Spartans trailed, 7-6, at halftime.
The Spartans (1-1) had 350 yards of total offense with Ethan Hufmann throwing on 4-of-12 passing with 228 yards. He also had 18 yards rushing. Quinton Lange caught three of those passes, two for touchdowns, and he had 155 yards receiving. Peyton Merz had 54 yards receiving and 55 yards rushing.
Keenan Kelly had 12 tackles followed by Ethan Domin with 11 tackles and a sack. Gus McClouth had seven tackles.