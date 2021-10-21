Ludington's and Mason County Central's junior varsity football teams wrapped up their respective regular seasons with the Spartans topping the Orioles Thursday, 10-7, at Oriole Field.
The Spartans owned an 8-7 lead at halftime.
Ludington JV coach Rich Kirby said the season was very different than in past years as personnel changed because illness, injuries and call-ups to varsity. Plus, there were games and scrimmages.
Joe Benz had 104 yards rushing for Ludington. Kirby also said Daniel Ramirez, Max Flanery and Cole Hackert all played well in the loss.