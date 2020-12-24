Mason County Central senior Khole Hofmann reached a rare distinction for the program when he was named to the Associated Press’ Division 5-6 All-State First Team Wednesday.
Hofmann, a 6-foot, 2-inch, 185-pound all-around athlete, played all sorts of positions for the Spartans in the seven-game season.
“He is Mr. Everything for us,” said Central coach Scott Briggs when he nominated Hofmann for honors through the coaches association. “Running back, slot receiver, linebacker, strong safety, punter, kicker, punt returner, kick returner, (extra point) kicker. He was one of our captains.”
For the AP’s purposes, Hofmann — who attends Pentwater but plays for Mason County Central through a co-operative agreement — was listed as a linebacker. He certainly had an impact there.
He had 90 tackles for an average of 12.9 per game, and he was a first-team all-region linebacker by the state’s coaches association. The West Michigan Conference gave Hofmann an honorable mention nod at linebacker while also naming all-conference at running back.
On offense, Hofmann had 704 yards rushing on 131 carries for an average of 5.37 yards per tote and 100.6 yards per game. He had eight rushing touchdowns and scored two other touchdowns on special teams. He also kicked 13 extra points. In all, Hofmann accounted for 1,257 all-purpose yards rushing, receiving and on returns.
Briggs said earlier this month that Hofmann was being recruited by a pair of Division II college football programs.