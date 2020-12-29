MHSAA Playoffs
All games 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, unless otherwise noted
REGIONAL FINAL
Division 1
Saline (8-1) at Rockford (7-0)
Detroit Catholic (9-0) at Davison (9-0)
Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) at Belleville (9-0)
Romeo (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)
Division 2
Muskegon Mona Shores (9-0) at East Lansing (9-0)
North Farmington (7-2) at Traverse City Central (8-1), 3 p.m.
Oak Park (4-5) at Livonia Churchill (6-2)
Warren De La Salle (5-4) at Warrent Mott (7-1), 12 p.m.
Division 3
East Grand Rapids (6-3) at Musekgon (8-1)
Stevensville Lakeshore (7-2) at DeWitt (9-0)
Flint Kearsley (6-3) at Chelsea (9-0)
River Rouge (7-1) at Detroit Martin Luther King (6-3)
Division 4
Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Cadillac (6-2)
Grand Rapids South Christian (8-1) at Edwardsburg (8-0), 7 p.m.
Milan (8-1) at Williamston (8-1)
Dtroit Country Day (6-2) at North Branch (9-0)
Division 5
Freeland (8-1) at Reed City (9-0)
Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic (8-0), 12 p.m.
Grosse Ile (6-3) at Lansing Catholic (7-2)
Marine City (8-1) at Frankenmuth (9-0)
Division 6
Negaunee (6-3) at Grayling (6-3), 2 p .m.
Montrose (8-1) at Montague (9-0)
Michigan Center (6-1) at Constantine (6-1)
Clinton (8-1) vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-0) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley, no time scheduled
Division 7
Oscoda (9-0) at Traverse City St. Francis (7-2), 11:30 a.m. Oscoda has reportedly forfeited to St. Francis because of a lack of players
Cass City (9-0) at Ithaca (9-0)
New Lothrop (8-0) vs. Detroit Loyola (8-1) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley, no time scheduled
Jackson Lumen Christi (5-4) at Schoolcraft (8-1)
Division 8
Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) at Iron Mountain (8-1), no time scheduled
Carson City-Crystal (6-1) at Ubly (7-2)
Sand Creek (8-1) at Centreville (8-0)
Petersburg-Summerfield (4-5) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-0), 2 p.m.
STATE SEMIFINAL
8-Player Division 1
Indian River Inland Lakes (8-1) at Suttons Bay (9-0)
Martin (8-1) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-0)
8-Player Division 2
Marion (8-1) at Powers North Central (9-0)
Kinde North Huron (8-1) at Portland St. Patrick (9-0), 2 p.m.