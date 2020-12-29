MHSAA Playoffs

All games 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, unless otherwise noted

REGIONAL FINAL

Division 1

Saline (8-1) at Rockford (7-0)

Detroit Catholic (9-0) at Davison (9-0)

Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) at Belleville (9-0)

Romeo (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)

Division 2

Muskegon Mona Shores (9-0) at East Lansing (9-0)

North Farmington (7-2) at Traverse City Central (8-1), 3 p.m.

Oak Park (4-5) at Livonia Churchill (6-2)

Warren De La Salle (5-4) at Warrent Mott (7-1), 12 p.m.

Division 3

East Grand Rapids (6-3) at Musekgon (8-1)

Stevensville Lakeshore (7-2) at DeWitt (9-0)

Flint Kearsley (6-3) at Chelsea (9-0)

River Rouge (7-1) at Detroit Martin Luther King (6-3)

Division 4

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Cadillac (6-2)

Grand Rapids South Christian (8-1) at Edwardsburg (8-0), 7 p.m.

Milan (8-1) at Williamston (8-1)

Dtroit Country Day (6-2) at North Branch (9-0)

Division 5

Freeland (8-1) at Reed City (9-0)

Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic (8-0), 12 p.m.

Grosse Ile (6-3) at Lansing Catholic (7-2)

Marine City (8-1) at Frankenmuth (9-0)

Division 6

Negaunee (6-3) at Grayling (6-3), 2 p .m.

Montrose (8-1) at Montague (9-0)

Michigan Center (6-1) at Constantine (6-1)

Clinton (8-1) vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-0) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley, no time scheduled

Division 7

Oscoda (9-0) at Traverse City St. Francis (7-2), 11:30 a.m. Oscoda has reportedly forfeited to St. Francis because of a lack of players

Cass City (9-0) at Ithaca (9-0)

New Lothrop (8-0) vs. Detroit Loyola (8-1) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley, no time scheduled

Jackson Lumen Christi (5-4) at Schoolcraft (8-1)

Division 8

Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) at Iron Mountain (8-1), no time scheduled

Carson City-Crystal (6-1) at Ubly (7-2)

Sand Creek (8-1) at Centreville (8-0)

Petersburg-Summerfield (4-5) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-0), 2 p.m.

STATE SEMIFINAL

8-Player Division 1

Indian River Inland Lakes (8-1) at Suttons Bay (9-0)

Martin (8-1) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-0)

8-Player Division 2

Marion (8-1) at Powers North Central (9-0)

Kinde North Huron (8-1) at Portland St. Patrick (9-0), 2 p.m.

