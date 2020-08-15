The two longest-tenured football coaches at their respective schools in Mason County will see a challenge their predecessors never did: football played in the spring.
The Michigan State High School Athletic Association announced Friday afternoon that it was pushing the football season from the fall to the spring. Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell, starting his 17th season leading the Orioles, and Mason County Central coach Scott Briggs, entering his 25th season in charge of the Spartans, nearing the end of the first week of practices when the news broke.
In a press release, the MHSAA stated its Representative Council made the move Friday because of the higher risk of spreading COVID-19. Other sports, including volleyball and boys soccer, would move ahead as scheduled — maybe.
The news was met locally with different emotions, but they were a bit tempered.
“I kind of knew it was coming. I wanted to have our kids have as much fun as possible,” Gunsell said. “We started on June 1 (with off-season workouts) on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and we were having great workouts. I didn’t want it to the end. I have an unbelievable staff. To have that kind of removed, it sucks. We’ve been doing this for 21 years with a lot of the same guys (coaching). It’s frustrating, but thank God, they gave us the window of spring football.”
“It’s a disappointment, but not unexpected,” Briggs said. “I started to wonder what was taking so long, based on what college football did. I was thinking, boy, it’s going to be harder and harder to play with what’s going with the college game.”
Briggs said he had to blend equal parts optimism and reality when he addressed his team and the coaching staff when the season remained in doubt.
“I don’t like to be leading people on in believing a certain way,” he said. “I was a little frustrated (with how long it took to decide).”
Gunsell said he and his staff took a similar outlook, addressing the team that sometimes in life there are things that happen outside of your control.
According to the release from the MHSAA, the football season switch was made after it consulted with state health department officials and surveying member high schools. A total of 34,219 student-athletes played football at MHSAA member schools during the 2019 season. A total of 520 11-player teams and 83 8-player teams were anticipated during late summer to play football this fall season.
“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” stated MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl in the release. “But while continuing to connect with the Governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall.
“No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport. Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent and face-to-face contact as football.”
Briggs said he thought football could have been played in the fall with the protocols and measures that were being taken. However, over the past several weeks, he could tell it wasn’t looking good.
“I think it could have been done, but there’s a lot of liability,” he said. “It’s a hard decision. When the college game was making the decisions they’re making, it would have been pretty impossible to not follow suit.
“I feel bad for the kids.”
The MHSAA did not announce when in the spring football would begin. Football practices began Monday with helmets only and no other padding. Details for the spring football season including a specific schedule and format will be announced over the next few months, the MHSAA stated. The MHSAA will be working to limit overlap of spring football and the traditional spring sport seasons.
Volleyball and soccer are considered moderate-risk for virus spread, while cross country, golf, tennis and swimming and diving are considered low-risk. Cross country, girls golf and boys tennis began practice Aug. 12; golf and tennis teams can begin competing Aug. 19, and cross country teams may begin competing Aug. 21.
Volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming and diving also began practice Aug. 12. The MHSAA stated competition guidelines for those sports will be announced by Wednesday, Aug. 19. Schools in regions under Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan remain unable to play volleyball or swim and dive indoors due to governmental restrictions. Further guidance from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office is expected regarding the use of indoor facilities and the effects on volleyball and swimming.
“While this is tremendously disappointing, we will do everything possible to provide the best possible experience in the spring while adding football into the calendar,” Uyl stated.
Briggs said the Spartans were doing really well during the handful of days this week they were allowed to practice. He was happy with how much the team gelled and the camaraderie. He said now the team may be able to have a few players decide to come out this spring, whenever that season will get underway.
“We’ll come up with a plan on what we can do now until spring,” he said. “We need to talk with other sports’ (coaches), and make sure we’re not stepping on each other’s feet. There’s a lot of things that need to be talked about because of it.
“We’re just going to make the best plan that we can.”
Gunsell echoed Briggs where he felt the Orioles put in a great first week of practice.
“The kids busted their tails every single day (this week)… We conditioned them hard. I never had a kid pull out. They wanted to go so bad,” he said.
When he texted the varsity team the news — their practice concluded at noon Friday — nearly every single one texted back saying they stand ready to do what they need to do to play in the spring.
“They want to go (and compete). They want to do things and try to feel normal,” Gunsell said. “As soon as we get the guidelines, we’ll do them.”
And he was encouraged by the junior varsity team, too. Gunsell said that although the JV practice was at 5 p.m., and after the announcement, the team went through its practice Friday evening.