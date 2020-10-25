Prep football
MHSAA Playoffs
DISTRICT QUARTERFINAL
Division 1
Region 1, District 1
Holland West Ottawa (0-5) at Rockford (4-0), 12 p.m., Saturday
East Kentwood (2-3) at Hudsonville (4-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Grand Haven (0-6) at Grandville (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Grand Rapids Union (1-5) at Traverse City West (5-1)
Region 1, District 2
Ann Arbor Pioneer (0-5) at Saline (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Ann Arbor Huron (2-3) at Kalamazoo Central (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix (0-6) at Grand Ledge (4-2)
Ann Arbor Skyline (1-4) at Holt (2-3)
Region 2, District 1
Howell (3-3) at Hartland (3-3)
Walled Lake Northern (2-4) at Detroit Catholic Central (6-0)
Novi (2-4) at Brighton (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 2, District 2
Oxford (2-4) at Clarkston (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Lake Orion (3-2) at Grand Blanc (5-1)
Rochester Adams (2-4) at Rochester (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Lapeer (3-3) at Davison (6-0)
Region 3, District 1
Wayne Memorial (0-6) at Canton (6-0)
Westland John Glenn (2-4) at Livonia Stevenson (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Plymouth (1-5) at Belleville (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Salem (1-5) at Northville (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 3, District 2
Dearborn Edsel Ford (1-5) at Detroit Cass Tech (6-0)
Detroit Western (5-1) at Dearborn Fordson (4-2)
Taylor (1-5) at Brownstown Woodhaven (5-1)
Dearborn (2-4) at Monroe (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 4, District 1
Farmington (0-6) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-1)
Troy Athens (2-3) at Southfield Arts & Technology (2-3)
Utica Ford (1-5) at West Bloomfield (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Troy (3-3) at Bloomfield Hills (3-3)
Region 4, District 2
Utica Eisenhower (2-4) at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (0-4) at Macomb Dakota (5-1)
Romeo (2-4) at New Baltimore Anchor Bay (4-2)
Division 2
Region 1, District 1
Wyoming (1-3) at Muskegon Mona Shores (6-0)
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (4-2) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Caledonia (2-4) at Jenison (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Lowell (3-3) at Byron Center (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 1, District 2
Jackson (3-3) at Portage Central (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday
Battle Creek Central 91-4) at Portage Northern (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Okemos (0-6) at Battle Creek Lakeview (4-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
Region 2, District 1
Alpena (0-6) at Midland (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Flushing (2-4) at Midland Dow (4-2)
Saginaw Heritage (0-5) at Traverse City Central (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Flint Carman-Ainsworth (1-5) at Swartz Creek (4-2), 7 p.m., Thursday
Region 2, District 2
Walled Lake Central (0-6) at Fenton (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Waterford Kettering (2-4) at North Farmington (3-3)
Milford (1-5) at South Lyon (4-2)
Waterford Mott (2-3) at Walled Lake Western (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 3, District 1
Ypsilanti Lincoln (3-3) at Dexter (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Ypsilanti Community (3-3) at Dearborn Heights Crestwood (5-1)
Temperance Bedford (3-3) at Livonia Franklin (3-3)
Region 3, District 2
Oak Park (0-6) at Grosse Pointe South (4-2)
Detroit U-D Jesuit (2-4) at Grosse Pointe North (3-3)
Lincoln Park (1-5) at Wyandotte Roosevelt (4-1)
Detorit Renaissance (2-4) at Ferndale (4-2)
Region 4, District 1
Sterling Heights (0-5) at Birmingham Seaholm (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Birmingham Groves (3-3) at Auburn Hills Avondale (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Warren Cousino (1-5) at Warren Mott (5-1)
Royal Oak (1-5) at Berkley (4-2)
Region 4, District 2
St. Clair Shores (1-5) at Port Huron (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse (4-2) at Fraser (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Port Huron Northern (2-3) at St. Clair Shores Lakeview (4-2)
Warren de la Salle (2-4) at Roseville (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Division 3
Region 1, District 1
Greenville (0-5) at Muskegon (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Petoskey (2-4) at Cedar Springs (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Gaylord (1-5) at Mount Pleasant (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (2-4) at Marquette (5-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Region 1, District 2
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills (0-6) at Zeeland West (4-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (2-4) at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Holland (0-6) at Zeeland East (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Grand Rapids Northview (1-5) at East Grand Rapids (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 2, District 1
Richland Gull Lake (0-6) at St. Joseph (5-1)
Parma Western (4-2) at Battle Creek Harper Creek (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Niles (1-5) at Stevensville Lakeshore (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Sturgis (3-3) at Coldwater (4-2)
Region 2, District 2
Jackson Northwest (0-5) at DeWitt (6-0)
St. Johns (2-4) at Lansing Waverly (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Ionia (1-5) at Mason (6-0)
Haslett (2-4) at Fowlerville (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 3, District 1
Holly (1-5) at Bay City Western (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday
Clio (0-6) at Flint Kearsley (3-3), 7 p.m., Thursday
Pontiac (0-6) at Bay City Central (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 3, District 2
Redford Thurston (1-4) at Chelsea (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Garden City (3-3) at South Lyon East (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Dearborn Divine Child (2-4) at Birmingham Brother Rice (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (1-3) at Pinckney (4-2)
Region 4, District 1
Melvindale (2-4) at Riverview (6-0)
Gibraltar Carlson (4-2) at River Rouge (4-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Southgate Anderson (2-4) at New Boston Huron (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Trenton (3-3) at Allen Park (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 4, District 2
Detroit East English (2-4) at Eastpointe (6-0),
Warren Fitzgerald (4-2) at Detroit Mumford (3-3), 12 p.m., Saturday
Warren Woods Tower (2-4) at Detroit Martin Luther King (3-3)
Harper Woods (2-4) at Marysville (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Division 4
Region 1, District 1
Escanaba (1-2) at Alma (2-4), 11 a.m., Saturday
Bay City John Glenn (1-5) at Ludington (4-2), 6:30 p.m., Friday
Saginaw Arthur Hill (1-5) at Sault Ste. Marie (4-2)
Region 1, District 2
Fremont (2-4) at Spring Lake (4-2)
Ada Forest Hills Eatern (3-3) at Allendale (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Fruitport (2-4) at Wahitehall (5-1), 6 p.m., Friday
Coopersville (2-4) at Sparta (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 2, District 1
Holland Christian (0-6) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Hamilton (2-4) at Wyoming Godwin Heights (2-4)
Wyoming Kelloggsville (1-5) at Grand Rapids South Christian (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Wayland (1-5) at Grand Rapids Christian (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 2, District 2
Plainwell (3-2) at Vicksburg (4-2)
Three Rivers (1-5) at Hastings (5-1)
Otsego (2-4) at Paw Paw (4-2)
Region 3, District 1
Owosso (1-5) at Williamston (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Lake Fenton (2-4) at Charlotte (2-4)
Eaton Rapids (1-5) at Battle Creek Pennfield (3-3)
Marshall (2-4) at Flint Powers (2-4)
Region 3, District 2
Dearborn Heights Annapolis (1-5) at Redford Union (5-1)
Tecumseh (1-4) at Livonia Clarenceville (4-2)
Adrian (0-5) at Milan (5-1)
Romulus (2-3) at Carleton Airport (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 4, District 1
Bloomfield Hillls Cranbrook Kingswood (0-4) at Madison Heights Lamphere (6-0)
Center Line (2-4) at Harper Woods Chandler Park (3-3)
Hazel Park (1-5) at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Detroit Henry Ford (3-3) at Detroit Country Day (3-2)
Region 4, District 2
Yale (0-6) at North Branch (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Imlay City (4-2) at Croswell-Lexington (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
St. Clair (1-5) at Ortonville Brandon (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Armada (3-3) at Goodrich (5-1)
Division 5
Region 1, District 1
Cheboygan (0-6) at Reed City (6-0)
West Branch Ogemaw Heights (3-3) at Kingsford (3-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
Standish-Sterling (1-5) at Kingsley (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Hancock (2-3) at Gladwin (3-3)
Region 1, District 2
Saginaw Valley Lutheran (1-4) at Freeland (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Carrollton (2-4) at Midland Bullock Creek (3-3)
Saginaw (0-6) at Essexville Garber (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Shepherd (2-3) at Saginaw Swan Valley (3-3)
Region 2, District 1
Howard City Tri-Coutny (2-4) at Stanton Central Montcalm (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Grant (2-3) at Muskegon Orchard View (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday
Remus Chippewa Hills (2-4) at Muskegon Oakridge (4-2)
Newaygo (2-4) at Big Rapids (3-3), 1 p.m., Saturday, at Top Taggart Field, Ferris State University
Region 2, District 2
Belding (5-1) at Hopkins (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Comstock Park (1-5) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Lake Odessa Lakewood (3-3) at Portland (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 3, District 1
Berrien Springs (3-3) at Lansing Catholic (4-2)
South Haven (4-2) at Dowagiac (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Benton Harbor (2-4) at Kalamazoo Hackett (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Hillsdale (4-2) at Olivet (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 3, District 2
Flat Rock (0-6) at Romulus Summit Academy North (5-1)
Whitmore Lake (3-3) at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (2-4)
Dundee (1-5) at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (2-1)
Monroe Jefferson (1-5) at Grosse Ile (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 4, District 1
Bridgeport (1-5) at Frankenmuth (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Ovid-Elsie (3-3) at Almont (2-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Birch Run (1-5) at Corunna (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Richmond (2-4) at Macomb Lutheran North (4-2)
Region 4, District 2
Detroit Osborn (0-6) at Marine City (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Detroit Communication Media Arts (3-3) at Warren Lincoln (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Detroit Cody (1-5) at Detroit Denby (3-3), 5 p.m., Friday
Clawson (2-4) at St. Clair Shores South Lake (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Division 6
Region 1, District 1
Houghton (2-2) at Calumet (2-3), 1 p.m., Saturday
Negaunee (3-3) at Gladstone (2-3)
Region 1, District 2
Kalkaska (0-5) at Manistee (4-2)
Benzie Central (2-4) at Grayling (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Elk Rapids (1-5) at Maple City Glen Lake (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Mason County Central (2-4) at Boyne City (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 2, District 1
Shelby (0-6) at Muskegon Catholic (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Harrison (4-2) at Sanford Meridian (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Hart (1-5) at Montague (6-0)
Kent City (5-1) at Clare (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 2, District 2
Tawas (0-6) at Montrose (5-1)
Chesaning (2-4) at Caro (2-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Otisville LakeVille (1-5) at Millington (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Pinconning (0-6) at Mount Morris (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 3, District 1
Fennsville (0-6) at Buchanan (6-0)
Comstock (3-3) at Niles Brandywine (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Watervliet (2-4) at Constantine (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Parchment (2-4) at Coloma (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 3, District 2
Onsted (0-6) at Jonesville (5-1)
Stockbridge (2-4) at Brooklyn Columbia Central (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday
Napoleon (1-5) at Michigan Center (3-1)
Quincy (2-4) at Adrian Madison (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 4, District 1
Lutheran Westland (2-2) at Blissfield (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy (3-3) at Ida (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Detroit Voyageur Prep (2-4) at Clinton (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Ecorse (2-4) at Erie Mason (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 4, District 2
Southfield Bradford (0-6) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Flint Hamady (3-3) at Detroit Pershing (3-3)
Algonac (5-1) at Detroit Edison (4-2)
Detroit Collegiate Prep (2-4) at Durand (4-2)
Division 7
Region 1, District 1
Roscommon (1-4) at Charlevoix (6-0)
Manistique (2-3) at Mancelona (2-4)
L’Anse (1-5) at Traverse City St. Francis (4-2), 6 p.m., Saturday
Lake City (2-4) at Harbor Springs (3-3)
Region 1, District 2
Farwell (0-6) at McBain (6-0)
Houghton Lake (4-2) at Evart (4-2)
LeRoy Pine River (1-5) at Beaverton (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
St. Louis (2-4) at Oscoda (6-0)
Region 2, District 1
Lakeview (0-6) at Ithaca (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Morley-Stanwood (4-2) at Ravenna (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Hesperia (4-2) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-1)
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (2-4) at North Muskegon (3-3)
Region 2, District 2
Vassar (0-6) at Hemlock (6-0)
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (4-2) at Bad Axe (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Reese (2-4) at Cass City (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
St. Charles (4-2) at Sandusky (6-0)
Region 3, District 1
Byron (1-5) at Burton Bendle (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday
Perry (0-6) at Bath (3-3)
Region 3, District 2
New Haven (0-6) at Detroit Loyola (5-1)
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (2-4) at Clinton Township Clintondale (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday
Madison Heights Madison (0-6) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Detroit Community (1-5) at Detroit Central (4-2)
Region 4, District 1
Galesburg-Augusta (0-5) at Schoolcraft (5-1),
Delton Kellogg (3-3) at Bronson (3-2)
Hartford (0-6) at Lawton (5-1)
Union City (2-4) at Homer (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 4, District 2
Springport (1-3) at Riverview Gabriel Richard (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Jackson Lumen Christi (2-4) at Hanover-Horton (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Leslie (2-4) at Monroe St. Mary (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Manchester (2-4) at Grass Lake (4-2)
Division 8
Region 1, District 1
Rogers City (2-4) at Iron Mountain (5-1), 12 p.m., Saturday
Gwinn (3-3) at East Jordan (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Norway (1-4) at West Iron County (6-0)
St. Ignace (1-5) at Bark River-Harris (3-2)
Region 1, District 2
Alcona (0-5) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Frankfort (3-3) at Saginaw Nouvel (4-2)
Coleman (1-4) at Beal City (5-1)
Manton (1-5) at Breckenridge (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 2, District 1
Fulton (0-6) at Fowler (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
White Cloud (2-4) at Holton (2-4)
Blanchard Montabella (1-4) at Carson City-Crystal (3-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Saranac (1-5) at Potterville (3-3)
Region 2, District 2
Flint New Standard Academy (0-6) at Flint Beecher (5-1)
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-4) at Harbor Beach (3-3)
Brown City (2-4) at Ubly (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Marlette (3-3) at Unionville-Sebewaing (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 3, District 1
Saugatuck (3-3) at White Pigeon (3-2)
Decatur (1-4) at Reading (5-1)
Cassopolis (2-4) at Mendon (5-1)
Region 3, District 2
Morenci (2-4) at Dansville (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Pittsford (0-6) at Sand Creek (5-1)
East Jackson (1-5) at Hudson (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 4, District 1
Detroit Douglass (0-5) at Detroit Southeastern (5-1), 6 p.m., Friday
Petersburg Summerfield (1-5) at Allen Park Cabrini (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday
Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech (1-5) at Detroit Leadership (3-3)
Britton Deerfield (1-5) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Region 4, District 2
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (0-6) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (6-0)
Marine City Cardinal Mooney (2-3) at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (3-3), 1 p.m., Saturday
Mount Clemens (1-3) at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (5-1)
Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes (0-6) at Royal Oak Shrine (4-2), 6:30 p.m., Saturday
REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL
8-Player
Division 1
Region 1
Brimley (2-4) at Pellston (6-0), 7 p.m., Thursday
Munising (4-2) at Indian River Inland Lakes (5-1)
Newberry (3-3) at Onaway (6-0)
Stephenson (3-3) at Pickford (5-1), 7 p.m., Thursday
Region 2
Manistee Catholic (1-5) at Suttons Bay (6-0)
Fife Lake Forest Area (2-4) at Whittemore-Prescott, 7 p.m., Thursday
Central Lake (2-4) at Gaylord St. Mary (5-1), 6 p.m., Thursday
Vestaburg (2-3) at Mesick (4-2)
Region 3
Kingston (1-5) at Morrice (6-0), 7 p.m., Thursday
Deckerville (4-2) at Merrill (5-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
International Academy of Flint (3-3) at Adrian Lenawee Christian
Genessee (4-2) at Mayville (6-0)
Region 4
Athens (1-5) at Martin (5-1)
Camden-Frontier (2-4) at New Buffalo (3-3), 5 p.m., Saturday
Gobles (2-3) at Lawrence (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Bellevue (2-4) at Marcellus (3-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
Division 2
Region 1
Engadine (0-6) at Powers North Central (6-0)
Lake Linden-Hubbell (3-3) at Crystal Falls Forest Park (4-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Carney-Nadeau (3-3) at Cedarville (5-1), 7 p.m., Thursday
Rudyard (3-3) at Rapid River (5-1), 7 p.m., Thursday
Region 2
Bellaire (1-5) at Marion (5-1), 7 p.m., Thursday
Hillman (2-4) at Atlanta (3-3)
Posen (2-3) at Hale (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Bear Lake (2-4) at Brethren (4-2)
Region 3
AuGres-Sims (1-5) at Kinde North Huron (5-1)
Ashley (3-3) at Peck (3-3)
Akron-Fairgrove (1-5) at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Carsonville-Port Sanilac (1-5) at Bay City All Saints (3-2)
Region 4
North Adams-Jerome (2-4) at Portland St. Patrick (6-0)
Waldeon (4-2) at Tekonsha (4-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (2-4) at Burr Oak (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Climax-Scotts (3-3) at Colon (5-1), 7 p.m., Thursday