Prep football

MHSAA Playoffs

DISTRICT QUARTERFINAL

Division 1

Region 1, District 1

Holland West Ottawa (0-5) at Rockford (4-0), 12 p.m., Saturday

East Kentwood (2-3) at Hudsonville (4-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

Grand Haven (0-6) at Grandville (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Grand Rapids Union (1-5) at Traverse City West (5-1)

Region 1, District 2

Ann Arbor Pioneer (0-5) at Saline (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Ann Arbor Huron (2-3) at Kalamazoo Central (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix (0-6) at Grand Ledge (4-2)

Ann Arbor Skyline (1-4) at Holt (2-3)

Region 2, District 1

Howell (3-3) at Hartland (3-3)

Walled Lake Northern (2-4) at Detroit Catholic Central (6-0)

Novi (2-4) at Brighton (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 2, District 2

Oxford (2-4) at Clarkston (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Lake Orion (3-2) at Grand Blanc (5-1)

Rochester Adams (2-4) at Rochester (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Lapeer (3-3) at Davison (6-0)

Region 3, District 1

Wayne Memorial (0-6) at Canton (6-0)

Westland John Glenn (2-4) at Livonia Stevenson (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Plymouth (1-5) at Belleville (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Salem (1-5) at Northville (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 3, District 2

Dearborn Edsel Ford (1-5) at Detroit Cass Tech (6-0)

Detroit Western (5-1) at Dearborn Fordson (4-2)

Taylor (1-5) at Brownstown Woodhaven (5-1)

Dearborn (2-4) at Monroe (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 4, District 1

Farmington (0-6) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-1)

Troy Athens (2-3) at Southfield Arts & Technology (2-3)

Utica Ford (1-5) at West Bloomfield (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Troy (3-3) at Bloomfield Hills (3-3)

Region 4, District 2

Utica Eisenhower (2-4) at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (0-4) at Macomb Dakota (5-1)

Romeo (2-4) at New Baltimore Anchor Bay (4-2)

Division 2

Region 1, District 1

Wyoming (1-3) at Muskegon Mona Shores (6-0)

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (4-2) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Caledonia (2-4) at Jenison (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Lowell (3-3) at Byron Center (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 1, District 2

Jackson (3-3) at Portage Central (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday

Battle Creek Central 91-4) at Portage Northern (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Okemos (0-6) at Battle Creek Lakeview (4-2), 1 p.m., Saturday

Region 2, District 1

Alpena (0-6) at Midland (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Flushing (2-4) at Midland Dow (4-2)

Saginaw Heritage (0-5) at Traverse City Central (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Flint Carman-Ainsworth (1-5) at Swartz Creek (4-2), 7 p.m., Thursday

Region 2, District 2

Walled Lake Central (0-6) at Fenton (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Waterford Kettering (2-4) at North Farmington (3-3)

Milford (1-5) at South Lyon (4-2)

Waterford Mott (2-3) at Walled Lake Western (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 3, District 1

Ypsilanti Lincoln (3-3) at Dexter (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Ypsilanti Community (3-3) at Dearborn Heights Crestwood (5-1)

Temperance Bedford (3-3) at Livonia Franklin (3-3)

Region 3, District 2

Oak Park (0-6) at Grosse Pointe South (4-2)

Detroit U-D Jesuit (2-4) at Grosse Pointe North (3-3)

Lincoln Park (1-5) at Wyandotte Roosevelt (4-1)

Detorit Renaissance (2-4) at Ferndale (4-2)

Region 4, District 1

Sterling Heights (0-5) at Birmingham Seaholm (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Birmingham Groves (3-3) at Auburn Hills Avondale (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Warren Cousino (1-5) at Warren Mott (5-1)

Royal Oak (1-5) at Berkley (4-2)

Region 4, District 2

St. Clair Shores (1-5) at Port Huron (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse (4-2) at Fraser (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Port Huron Northern (2-3) at St. Clair Shores Lakeview (4-2)

Warren de la Salle (2-4) at Roseville (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Division 3

Region 1, District 1

Greenville (0-5) at Muskegon (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Petoskey (2-4) at Cedar Springs (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Gaylord (1-5) at Mount Pleasant (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (2-4) at Marquette (5-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

Region 1, District 2

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills (0-6) at Zeeland West (4-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (2-4) at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Holland (0-6) at Zeeland East (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Grand Rapids Northview (1-5) at East Grand Rapids (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 2, District 1

Richland Gull Lake (0-6) at St. Joseph (5-1)

Parma Western (4-2) at Battle Creek Harper Creek (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Niles (1-5) at Stevensville Lakeshore (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Sturgis (3-3) at Coldwater (4-2)

Region 2, District 2

Jackson Northwest (0-5) at DeWitt (6-0)

St. Johns (2-4) at Lansing Waverly (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Ionia (1-5) at Mason (6-0)

Haslett (2-4) at Fowlerville (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 3, District 1

Holly (1-5) at Bay City Western (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday

Clio (0-6) at Flint Kearsley (3-3), 7 p.m., Thursday

Pontiac (0-6) at Bay City Central (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 3, District 2

Redford Thurston (1-4) at Chelsea (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Garden City (3-3) at South Lyon East (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Dearborn Divine Child (2-4) at Birmingham Brother Rice (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (1-3) at Pinckney (4-2)

Region 4, District 1

Melvindale (2-4) at Riverview (6-0)

Gibraltar Carlson (4-2) at River Rouge (4-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Southgate Anderson (2-4) at New Boston Huron (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Trenton (3-3) at Allen Park (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 4, District 2

Detroit East English (2-4) at Eastpointe (6-0),

Warren Fitzgerald (4-2) at Detroit Mumford (3-3), 12 p.m., Saturday

Warren Woods Tower (2-4) at Detroit Martin Luther King (3-3)

Harper Woods (2-4) at Marysville (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Division 4

Region 1, District 1

Escanaba (1-2) at Alma (2-4), 11 a.m., Saturday

Bay City John Glenn (1-5) at Ludington (4-2), 6:30 p.m., Friday

Saginaw Arthur Hill (1-5) at Sault Ste. Marie (4-2)

Region 1, District 2

Fremont (2-4) at Spring Lake (4-2)

Ada Forest Hills Eatern (3-3) at Allendale (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Fruitport (2-4) at Wahitehall (5-1), 6 p.m., Friday

Coopersville (2-4) at Sparta (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 2, District 1

Holland Christian (0-6) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Hamilton (2-4) at Wyoming Godwin Heights (2-4)

Wyoming Kelloggsville (1-5) at Grand Rapids South Christian (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Wayland (1-5) at Grand Rapids Christian (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 2, District 2

Plainwell (3-2) at Vicksburg (4-2)

Three Rivers (1-5) at Hastings (5-1)

Otsego (2-4) at Paw Paw (4-2)

Region 3, District 1

Owosso (1-5) at Williamston (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Lake Fenton (2-4) at Charlotte (2-4)

Eaton Rapids (1-5) at Battle Creek Pennfield (3-3)

Marshall (2-4) at Flint Powers (2-4)

Region 3, District 2

Dearborn Heights Annapolis (1-5) at Redford Union (5-1)

Tecumseh (1-4) at Livonia Clarenceville (4-2)

Adrian (0-5) at Milan (5-1)

Romulus (2-3) at Carleton Airport (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 4, District 1

Bloomfield Hillls Cranbrook Kingswood (0-4) at Madison Heights Lamphere (6-0)

Center Line (2-4) at Harper Woods Chandler Park (3-3)

Hazel Park (1-5) at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Detroit Henry Ford (3-3) at Detroit Country Day (3-2)

Region 4, District 2

Yale (0-6) at North Branch (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Imlay City (4-2) at Croswell-Lexington (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

St. Clair (1-5) at Ortonville Brandon (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Armada (3-3) at Goodrich (5-1)

Division 5

Region 1, District 1

Cheboygan (0-6) at Reed City (6-0)

West Branch Ogemaw Heights (3-3) at Kingsford (3-2), 1 p.m., Saturday

Standish-Sterling (1-5) at Kingsley (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Hancock (2-3) at Gladwin (3-3)

Region 1, District 2

Saginaw Valley Lutheran (1-4) at Freeland (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Carrollton (2-4) at Midland Bullock Creek (3-3)

Saginaw (0-6) at Essexville Garber (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Shepherd (2-3) at Saginaw Swan Valley (3-3)

Region 2, District 1

Howard City Tri-Coutny (2-4) at Stanton Central Montcalm (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Grant (2-3) at Muskegon Orchard View (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday

Remus Chippewa Hills (2-4) at Muskegon Oakridge (4-2)

Newaygo (2-4) at Big Rapids (3-3), 1 p.m., Saturday, at Top Taggart Field, Ferris State University

Region 2, District 2

Belding (5-1) at Hopkins (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Comstock Park (1-5) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Lake Odessa Lakewood (3-3) at Portland (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 3, District 1

Berrien Springs (3-3) at Lansing Catholic (4-2)

South Haven (4-2) at Dowagiac (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Benton Harbor (2-4) at Kalamazoo Hackett (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Hillsdale (4-2) at Olivet (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 3, District 2

Flat Rock (0-6) at Romulus Summit Academy North (5-1)

Whitmore Lake (3-3) at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (2-4)

Dundee (1-5) at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (2-1)

Monroe Jefferson (1-5) at Grosse Ile (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 4, District 1

Bridgeport (1-5) at Frankenmuth (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Ovid-Elsie (3-3) at Almont (2-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Birch Run (1-5) at Corunna (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Richmond (2-4) at Macomb Lutheran North (4-2)

Region 4, District 2

Detroit Osborn (0-6) at Marine City (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Detroit Communication Media Arts (3-3) at Warren Lincoln (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Detroit Cody (1-5) at Detroit Denby (3-3), 5 p.m., Friday

Clawson (2-4) at St. Clair Shores South Lake (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Division 6

Region 1, District 1

Houghton (2-2) at Calumet (2-3), 1 p.m., Saturday

Negaunee (3-3) at Gladstone (2-3)

Region 1, District 2

Kalkaska (0-5) at Manistee (4-2)

Benzie Central (2-4) at Grayling (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Elk Rapids (1-5) at Maple City Glen Lake (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Mason County Central (2-4) at Boyne City (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 2, District 1

Shelby (0-6) at Muskegon Catholic (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Harrison (4-2) at Sanford Meridian (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Hart (1-5) at Montague (6-0)

Kent City (5-1) at Clare (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 2, District 2

Tawas (0-6) at Montrose (5-1)

Chesaning (2-4) at Caro (2-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Otisville LakeVille (1-5) at Millington (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Pinconning (0-6) at Mount Morris (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 3, District 1

Fennsville (0-6) at Buchanan (6-0)

Comstock (3-3) at Niles Brandywine (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Watervliet (2-4) at Constantine (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Parchment (2-4) at Coloma (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 3, District 2

Onsted (0-6) at Jonesville (5-1)

Stockbridge (2-4) at Brooklyn Columbia Central (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday

Napoleon (1-5) at Michigan Center (3-1)

Quincy (2-4) at Adrian Madison (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 4, District 1

Lutheran Westland (2-2) at Blissfield (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy (3-3) at Ida (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Detroit Voyageur Prep (2-4) at Clinton (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Ecorse (2-4) at Erie Mason (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 4, District 2

Southfield Bradford (0-6) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Flint Hamady (3-3) at Detroit Pershing (3-3)

Algonac (5-1) at Detroit Edison (4-2)

Detroit Collegiate Prep (2-4) at Durand (4-2)

Division 7

Region 1, District 1

Roscommon (1-4) at Charlevoix (6-0)

Manistique (2-3) at Mancelona (2-4)

L’Anse (1-5) at Traverse City St. Francis (4-2), 6 p.m., Saturday

Lake City (2-4) at Harbor Springs (3-3)

Region 1, District 2

Farwell (0-6) at McBain (6-0)

Houghton Lake (4-2) at Evart (4-2)

LeRoy Pine River (1-5) at Beaverton (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

St. Louis (2-4) at Oscoda (6-0)

Region 2, District 1

Lakeview (0-6) at Ithaca (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Morley-Stanwood (4-2) at Ravenna (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Hesperia (4-2) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-1)

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (2-4) at North Muskegon (3-3)

Region 2, District 2

Vassar (0-6) at Hemlock (6-0)

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (4-2) at Bad Axe (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Reese (2-4) at Cass City (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

St. Charles (4-2) at Sandusky (6-0)

Region 3, District 1

Byron (1-5) at Burton Bendle (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday

Perry (0-6) at Bath (3-3)

Region 3, District 2

New Haven (0-6) at Detroit Loyola (5-1)

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (2-4) at Clinton Township Clintondale (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday

Madison Heights Madison (0-6) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Detroit Community (1-5) at Detroit Central (4-2)

Region 4, District 1

Galesburg-Augusta (0-5) at Schoolcraft (5-1),

Delton Kellogg (3-3) at Bronson (3-2)

Hartford (0-6) at Lawton (5-1)

Union City (2-4) at Homer (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 4, District 2

Springport (1-3) at Riverview Gabriel Richard (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Jackson Lumen Christi (2-4) at Hanover-Horton (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Leslie (2-4) at Monroe St. Mary (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Manchester (2-4) at Grass Lake (4-2)

Division 8

Region 1, District 1

Rogers City (2-4) at Iron Mountain (5-1), 12 p.m., Saturday

Gwinn (3-3) at East Jordan (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Norway (1-4) at West Iron County (6-0)

St. Ignace (1-5) at Bark River-Harris (3-2)

Region 1, District 2

Alcona (0-5) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Frankfort (3-3) at Saginaw Nouvel (4-2)

Coleman (1-4) at Beal City (5-1)

Manton (1-5) at Breckenridge (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 2, District 1

Fulton (0-6) at Fowler (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

White Cloud (2-4) at Holton (2-4)

Blanchard Montabella (1-4) at Carson City-Crystal (3-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Saranac (1-5) at Potterville (3-3)

Region 2, District 2

Flint New Standard Academy (0-6) at Flint Beecher (5-1)

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-4) at Harbor Beach (3-3)

Brown City (2-4) at Ubly (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Marlette (3-3) at Unionville-Sebewaing (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 3, District 1

Saugatuck (3-3) at White Pigeon (3-2)

Decatur (1-4) at Reading (5-1)

Cassopolis (2-4) at Mendon (5-1)

Region 3, District 2

Morenci (2-4) at Dansville (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Pittsford (0-6) at Sand Creek (5-1)

East Jackson (1-5) at Hudson (3-3), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 4, District 1

Detroit Douglass (0-5) at Detroit Southeastern (5-1), 6 p.m., Friday

Petersburg Summerfield (1-5) at Allen Park Cabrini (2-4), 7 p.m., Friday

Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech (1-5) at Detroit Leadership (3-3)

Britton Deerfield (1-5) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Region 4, District 2

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (0-6) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (6-0)

Marine City Cardinal Mooney (2-3) at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (3-3), 1 p.m., Saturday

Mount Clemens (1-3) at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (5-1)

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes (0-6) at Royal Oak Shrine (4-2), 6:30 p.m., Saturday

REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL

8-Player

Division 1

Region 1

Brimley (2-4) at Pellston (6-0), 7 p.m., Thursday

Munising (4-2) at Indian River Inland Lakes (5-1)

Newberry (3-3) at Onaway (6-0)

Stephenson (3-3) at Pickford (5-1), 7 p.m., Thursday

Region 2

Manistee Catholic (1-5) at Suttons Bay (6-0)

Fife Lake Forest Area (2-4) at Whittemore-Prescott, 7 p.m., Thursday

Central Lake (2-4) at Gaylord St. Mary (5-1), 6 p.m., Thursday

Vestaburg (2-3) at Mesick (4-2)

Region 3

Kingston (1-5) at Morrice (6-0), 7 p.m., Thursday

Deckerville (4-2) at Merrill (5-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

International Academy of Flint (3-3) at Adrian Lenawee Christian

Genessee (4-2) at Mayville (6-0)

Region 4

Athens (1-5) at Martin (5-1)

Camden-Frontier (2-4) at New Buffalo (3-3), 5 p.m., Saturday

Gobles (2-3) at Lawrence (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Bellevue (2-4) at Marcellus (3-2), 1 p.m., Saturday

Division 2

Region 1

Engadine (0-6) at Powers North Central (6-0)

Lake Linden-Hubbell (3-3) at Crystal Falls Forest Park (4-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Carney-Nadeau (3-3) at Cedarville (5-1), 7 p.m., Thursday

Rudyard (3-3) at Rapid River (5-1), 7 p.m., Thursday

Region 2

Bellaire (1-5) at Marion (5-1), 7 p.m., Thursday

Hillman (2-4) at Atlanta (3-3)

Posen (2-3) at Hale (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Bear Lake (2-4) at Brethren (4-2)

Region 3

AuGres-Sims (1-5) at Kinde North Huron (5-1)

Ashley (3-3) at Peck (3-3)

Akron-Fairgrove (1-5) at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Carsonville-Port Sanilac (1-5) at Bay City All Saints (3-2)

Region 4

North Adams-Jerome (2-4) at Portland St. Patrick (6-0)

Waldeon (4-2) at Tekonsha (4-2), 1 p.m., Saturday

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (2-4) at Burr Oak (5-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Climax-Scotts (3-3) at Colon (5-1), 7 p.m., Thursday