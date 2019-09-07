SCOTTVILLE — Montague showed just how quick it can score, and Mason County Central found out first hand in a 62-0 West Michigan Conference Wildcats victory at Spartan Community Field in Scottville.

“They’ve got everything. They’ve got two dominating defensive linemen. Great quarterback. Great receivers. Good offensive line giving them time,” Mason County Central coach Scott Briggs said. “The quarterback can see the field real well.

“We made our mistakes, too. The missed tackles was probably the thing that was most glaring to me. That’s just not wrapping up. It wasn’t a lack of effort,” he continued. “I am really encouraged by the effort my kids displayed and not giving up and not giving in.”

