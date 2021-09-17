MANISTEE — Manistee struck early and built a 14-0 lead on visiting Muskegon Heights. But the game eventually evolved into a back-and-forth affair that the Chippewas lost, 34-28, Friday night in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference at Chippewa Field.
The game was tied twice, the last at 28-28 before the Tigers punched in the game-winning touchdown with 5:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“Some of the stuff that we typically do ... they did some things up front that gave us some fits,” Manistee coach Troy Bytwork said. “That kind of pushed us deeper and deeper into the play book.
“But our kids made some plays. That thing was right down to the bitter end there. There were a lot of plays made across the board, a lot of quality individual efforts and they made one more.”
Heights won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, kicking off to the Chippewas (2-2, 1-1 Lakes 8) which turned out to bite the Tigers.
Beginning their first possession on their own 31, the Chippewas — who were looking for their third straight win — went on a 14-play drive that ate up 6:33 of the clock and resulted in a one-yard plunge by fullback Connor Beaudrie for the first score. Luke Kooy booted the extra point and Manistee had a 7-0 lead with 5:27 left in the first period.
The Chippewas then took over on downs when they stopped the Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Lakes 8) on fourth down at the Heights 46. Manistee used the short field to its advantage, Jeffry Huber hitting Trevor Spencer with an 11-yard scoring strike. Kooy’s kick made it 14-0 for the Chippewas with 8:54 left in the second quarter.
A fumbled punt was recovered by the Tigers at Manistee’s 5-yard line, and on the next play Heights scored and added the two-point conversion to cut the Chippewas’ lead to 14-8 with 7:47 to play in the first half.
Manistee had a three-and-out on its next possession, and the Tigers moved 57 yards in just four plays to a 12-yard touchdown run by Ashton Smith and tied the game, 14-14 at the half.
Receiving the second half kickoff, the Tigers marched 79 yards in 11 plays and gained a 20-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter, 20-14, on a four-yard run.
Huber gave the Chippewas the lead back, 21-20, with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Connor Rischel in the left corner of the end zone with 8:37 left in the fourth quarter.
Heights responded with a 67-yard catch and run with 8:00 left in the game to build a 28-21 lead. Manistee answered with Huber hooking up with Rischel for a 53-yard scoring strike and Kooy’s kick made it 28-28 with 6:04 to play.
But the Tigers scored the final touchdown on a three-yard run.
“Their speed was problematic for us on some of our veer stuff,” Bytwork said. “But, you’ve got to be able to counter that. We expected that. It was no surprise from that standpoint.
“But, we weren’t able to get the type of running lanes we typically do. It was a back-and-forth game, and we didn’t make the necessary plays on offense or defense.”
Manistee’s leading rusher was Beaudrie with 89 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. Huber picked up 53 yards on 15 carries, and he completed 7 of 22 passes for 175 yards with three TDs. Rischel caught four balls for 108 yards and two TDs. Spencer had two catches for 33 yards and a TD.
Defensively the Chippewas were led by Beaudrie with six tackles, including one for loss, and Huber made three tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.