MANISTEE — Dayvion Neal will get the nod at quarterback for the Manistee football team when the Mariners open the season at home Thursday night against Kalkaska at 7 p.m.
Neal replaces the graduated Jeff Huber, who moved on after guiding the Mariners’ offense the last three years when the Mariners made the playoffs each year.
The Mariners are also breaking in three new offensive linemen, with Caius Johns scheduled to start at right guard, Jacob Lee filling the center spot and Trent Miller starting at guard.
But for several others it’s a matter of getting back in the groove. Branden Sorenson is back at left guard with Brian McNeil starting at tackle.
Also returning is 94 percent of the Mariners’ offensive production from last year between yards and touhdowns with Nick Hornkohl, Isaiah Davis and Kaden Kott.
“They’re bigger, and stronger, and faster than what they were last year, so you can get rolling relatively quickly there,” head coach Troy Bytwork said.
“Neal is a heady kid. He’s obviously young, but he’s very calm as far as what we ask of that quarterback position. We do ask a lot as far as the reads they’re making, and he does a good job.
“We like what we’ve seen from him. He’s an athletic kid, and has some speed. He played well in the scrimmage. Now, he’s going to take the next step into Game 1.”
On the defensive side of the ball Manistee returns its entire secondary with Kott manning the cornerback slot and Hornkohl again at free safety.
Manistee returns five out of its six top tacklers from last year.
Sorenson returns at inside linebacker with Texas transfer Nathan Doremus taking the other linebacker spot as Davis moves to the interior line. Also back are Johns and Brayden Schweitzer.
Kalkaska hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 when the Blazers went 6-4 and made the playoffs (every team made it in the COVID year three years ago). They were 3-6 last year.
“We went up and watched them in Frankfort’s scrimmage, and they are much improved from that 2020 year (when they did not win a game),” said Bytwork.
“They spread it out, they’ll get it in the air. They’ll try to get to your edges. They show different looks on defense. It’ll depend on how we run our offense.”