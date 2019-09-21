MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s football team suffered a 63-7 West Michigan Conference setback at Oakridge Friday night.

The Spartans (1-3, 1-2 WMC) were able to cut Oakridge’s lead in half in the first quarter on a Khole Hofmann 88-yard kick return for a score, 14-7, after Chaz Major’s extra point kick.

From there, though, the Eagles (4-0, 3-0 WMC), ranked No. 2 in Division 5 by the Associated Press, scored the next seven touchdowns to get the victory.

