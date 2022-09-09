MANISTEE — Oakridge flexed its quick strike offense and led from start to finish in rolling up a 46-19 victory in both teams’ debut in the West Michigan Lakes Friday night at Manistee.
The Eagles (3-0, 1-0 WMC Lakes) scored first to take an 8-0 lead and kept the Chippewas (2-1, 0-1 WMC Lakes) in their rear view mirror all night.
Junior team captain Trevor Jones, one of the Eagles’ key returning players this year, capped a 62-yard, six-play drive on Oakridge’s first possession with a 1-yard plunge and Wyatt Douglas added the 2-point conversion as the Eagles led, 8-0, with 8:42 left in the first quarter.
But, the Chippewas answered after recovering an Oakridge fumble at the Eagles’ 45-yard line and marching down for the score on a 30-yard burst up the middle by Nick Hornkohl at the 3:07 mark. Caius Johns kicked the extra point.
Oakridge dominated the rest of the first half, though, slicing through the Manistee defense five and six yards at a crack before Chris Knapp went in from five yards out and Evan Miller caught a 2-point conversion pass from quarterback Matt Danicek to bump the Eagles’ lead up to 16-7 with 10:50 left in the second quarter.
Knapp scored again on a 27-yard run, Jones caught a 53-yard bomb from Danicek and the Eagles scored on a 71-yard run to build a 40-7 halftime lead.
Manistee received the second half kickoff and proceeded to eat up all but 2:20 of the third period on a long march that culminated in Hornkohl’s 4-yard run to make it 40-13.
Jones answered for the Eagles with a 55-yard bolt down the left sideline for the final Oakridge touchdown, and Manistee scored on a 94-yard run by Trevor Spencer.
Hornkohl finished with 85 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns for Manistee. Kaden Kott gained 35 yards on 11 attempts and Isaiah Davis had 28 yards on six tries.
Jeff Huber was 2-for-2 passing for 26 yards. Kott had one reception for 14 and Hornkohl made one for 12.
Hornkohl led the Manistee defense with 13 tackles, Braydon Sorenson had seven stops with one for loss, Yosiah Awamolo had three tackles and one for loss and Caden VanSickle had four tackles and one for loss.