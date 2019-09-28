MUSKEGON — Stopping the triple option run by Muskegon Orchard View’s mighty Wing T offense proved a pesky problem for the Manistee football team Friday night as it fell, 58-7 in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference game in Muskegon.
The Cardinals (5-0, 2-0 Lakes 8) also returned two kickoffs back, and had a big enough lead at halftime to set the running clock in motion because of the point differential so the second half virtually flew by.
It wasn’t until the late stages of the game that Manistee (3-2, 1-2 Lakes 8) finally got on the scoreboard, when Keegan Bonzheim swept the end and went into the end zone from nine yards out. Luke Kooy added the point after kick.
This is the first time the Cardinals have started 5-0 since 2005, when they went 12-1 and lost in the state semifinals.
Manistee’s chances of repeating as conference champions were dealt a huge blow with the loss.