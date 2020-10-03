Ludington’s defense helped set the tone in the first half allowing just 13 yards, giving the offense excellent opportunities to score as the Orioles ran over Orchard View Friday night to pick up their first Lakes 8 Activities Conference win of the year, 63-8.
The 63 points on offense are the most points scored by the Orioles since 1955 when they put up 61 points against Big Rapids.
While Jake Plamondon may have been the big name coming back from the defense last year, it was senior Braden Chadwick and junior Dylan Buck mucking things up up the middle and made it almost impossible for the Cardinal offense to move.
“We were concerned about their trap game because they are really disciplined kids,” said head coach Charlie Gunsell. “I really thought our front four of Chadwick, Buck, Max Munn and Ty Wincheski absolutely took care of it.”
Trey Forfinski started the game off strong with a 30-yard rush to spark the Orioles offense, but came up limping with an apparent shin injury.
Most teams would get worried in that situation, but not Gunsell and the Orioles.
“I thought Brad played fantastic tonight. It’s nice to have two guys that can go out there and get it done for you behind center.”
Two plays later with Brad Mesyar in at quarterback, he connected with Plamondon for the first score of the game. The extra point was no good as the Orioles led 6-0 early.
The Ludington defense forced the second three-and-out in as many drives for the Cardinals, and the Oriole offense did not waste any time capitalizing.
Mesyar found Nathan Gilchrist who got free from his defender for a 63-yard touchdown pass to give Ludington a 14-0 advantage with just over seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The first quarter scoring wasn’t done, as Levi Laman was all alone in the end zone and Mesyar didn’t miss him for a 26-yard score, upping the advantage to 21-0.
Plamondon showed his versatility in the first half, finding the end zone early in the second quarter, this time on the ground for a 4-yard run adding on to the Ludington lead to make it 28-0.
It was the Orioles’ defense making noise this time, as Jacob Irelan picked off Cardinal quarterback Owen Swanson and returned it back to the Cardinal 20 yard line, giving the Orioles offense excellent field position.
Irelan was able to cap off the short drive with a 5-yard touchdown reception, Mesyar’s fourth touchdown pass of the game, and the Orioles lead kept growing as they led 35-0.
The defense kept getting three-and-out,s and Mesyar kept taking advantage as he hit Stephen Weinert for a screen pass that went for 50 yards en route to yet another touchdown, making the score 42-0.
After a big 32-yard run, Weinert finished off the first half scoring for the Orioles with a two yard touchdown run, finishing a magnificent half of football with a 49-0 lead.
The Oriole offense started the second half with a three and out, and the Cardinals Tramon Spight broke away on OV’s second play of the next series for a 76-yard touchdown run to get the Cardinals on the board, still trailing 49-8.
During a long drive with junior Wilson Gunsell running things behind center, Monte Moore took his first handoff of the game, reversed field and scored on a 21 yard rush, to get that Cardinal touchdown back, raising the lead to 56-8.
In the next Oriole drive, Chase Hackert and Eddie Gamble combined for 63 rushing yards, capped off by a 24-yard touchdown run by Hackert to make it a 63-8 game midway through the fourth quarter which was the final score of the ball game.
Weinert led the Orioles on the ground with 15 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown and added two catches for 60 yards and a score.
Mesyar was efficient in the passing game going 6-of-10 for 168 yards and five touchdowns.
The Cardinals were led by Spight with five carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Ludington moves to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in Lakes 8 play as they will host Wyoming Godwin Heights next Friday.