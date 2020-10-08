At Oriole Field, Ludington's junior varsity football team claimed its first victory of the year Wednesday night over Reeths-Puffer's freshman team with a 48-26 win.
"Tonight was just another great night to be a part of high school sports," said head coach Rich Kirby. "We had some guys out tonight and so we had a few kids out of position tonight but I was very proud of how well they fought all night long."
Chase Hackert led the Orioles with three scores on the night while Daniel Ramirez added a kick return for a touchdown.
The win moves Ludington to 1-2-1 record on the year.