Ludington’s Jake Plamondon signed the line Wednesday to join one of the country’s best Division II college football programs at Ferris State University.
Plamondon signed, flanked by his parents Darryll and Trisha, to play for the Bulldogs at the Ludington High School Athletic Office. Soon after, Ludington head football coach Charlie Gunsell and assistant football coach Rich Kirby posed for photos with Plamondon.
His signing was the culmination of four years of varsity football with the Orioles, and he had plenty of suitors. Plamondon said he had offers from Division I-A Valparaiso as well as Division II Saginaw Valley State and Davenport and a few others. But he opted for Ferris State.
“I went on a visit to Ferris, and I really liked the atmosphere that they had,” he said. “Their practices were really up-tempo and fast-paced. I really liked the campus, and I decided pretty much right there, yeah, this is where I wanted to go.”
Plamondon was one of 28 signees Wednesday on National Signing Day for Ferris State. Coach Tony Annese has built Ferris State into a national powerhouse in his tenure there. Plamondon figures to be a tight end or H-back in the Bulldogs’ scheme, and he’s the only tight end in the recruiting class.
Ferris State has won the past two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles.
Gunsell knows fairly well what it’s like to suit up for the Bulldogs — he played for Ferris State himself in the late 1990s.
“He earned it. It’s a great place, and it’s changed a lot since I was there,” Gunsell said. “Tremendous staff. They’re working on their facilities, trying to upgrade their facilities, so Jake is going into a great situation at a great time.”
He’s also seen Plamondon grow as a player in his high school career.
“He was never pigeon-holed. Just because he was big, we didn’t force him to play (defensive) line,” Gunsell said. “I didn’t force him to play offensive line. He was always so skilled, so we allowed him to play tight end and allowed him to play tailback. That helped him in his development.
“Just really proud of him today, and I know it’s a school that he really wanted to attend.”
Plamondon said he planned to study welding and engineering at Ferris State, and it was a program he was looking for when he was deciding what school to attend.
He said he’s enjoyed and appreciated the support he’s received from his classmates and teammates, too.
“We have a pack of athletes in our grade that just always have each other’s back, always pushing each other, always in the weight room. It’s just awesome to have the support from my friends and being able to give it back to them,” he said. “We’ve always wanted to make each other the best that we could.”
He also was grateful for the support of his parents through his journey, too.
“They’re always there. When I was younger, a freshman and a sophomore, always getting me to practice, getting me home, getting me to the weight room. Ever since seventh grade, they were getting me to every weight room. My aunt and grandpa helped to get me up and get me into the weight room,” he said. “When I was a younger, it was a big deal. Now, I can drive. But, it was just awesome. It’s awesome to have their support.”
He recognized that his time as a Ludington Oriole is starting to run out as graduation nears. Football season is over, and in the past he’s competed on the basketball team and there’s also spring.
“Thinking over the past four football seasons, and all of the time I’ve spent with my friends, I’m really going to miss it. I’m going to miss going to practice everyday and seeing all of my buddies, the locker room, and all of that. I’m really starting to reflect back.”
Plamondon is looking forward to joining the Bulldogs for the fall.
“It’s awesome to be able to go there and ultimately have a chance to maybe compete for a national championship,” he said.