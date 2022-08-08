Practices for high school fall sports teams got underway Monday across the state and in Mason County. Ludington’s football team had 28 players set for its varsity team and 34 for the junior varsity team, said Orioles head coach Charlie Gunsell. Gunsell said off-season workout participation was some of the best the program has seen in a number of years. Excitement for football was also higher at Mason County Central where 45 players were out for the program, said Spartans head coach Scott Briggs. Briggs said his program had very good participation in summer workouts in relation to recent years, too. The first scheduled events for fall sports begins a week from today as Ludington’s girls golf and boys tennis teams open their respective seasons. Ludington’s varsity football team opens its season Thursday, Aug. 25, at Petoskey. Mason County Central’s varsity football team starts its season Friday, Aug. 26, at home against Frankfort.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How do you think the Detroit Lions will do this season?
You voted: