Lakes 8 Activities Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Musk.Cath.;2-0;89;20;5-1;153;73
Manistee;1-1;69;46;4-2;166;112
Muskegon Hts;1-2;66;121;4-2;146;133
Ludington;1-2;53;90;2-4;76;137
x-clinched conference championship
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Whitehall 49, Ludington 0
Manistee 27, Mason County Central 0
Muskegon Catholic 52, Muskegon Heights 20
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Belding at Ludington
Manistee at Muskegon Catholic
West Michigan Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Montague;5-0;187;14;5-1;187;52
Whitehall;3-1;162;32;5-1;216;56
Oakridge;3-1;127;111;5-1;151;132
Ravenna;2-2;111;76;4-2;185;104
N.Muskegon;2-3;131;100;2-4;144;127
Hart;0-4;46;169;2-4;116;211
Shelby;0-4;6;268;0-6;12;351
z-MCC;—;-;-;1-3;50;82
x-clinched conference championship
z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Manistee 27, Mason County Central 0
Ravenna 41, Hart 14
Montague 70, Shelby 0
Whitehall 49, Ludington 0
Oakridge 32, North Muskegon 27
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Whitehall at Hart
Shelby at Oakridge
Ravenna at North Muskegon
Western Michigan D League
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Marion;4-0;192;57;5-0;234;69
Mesick;3-1;124;50;4-2;188;118
Bear Lake;1-2;38;128;3-2;148;170
Baldwin;1-2;64;137;2-3;108;226
Brethren;1-2;64;56;1-5;100;166
Manistee CC;0-3;60;118;2-3;134;142
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Mesick def. Brethren, forfeit
Marion at Manistee Catholic (Sat.)
Bear Lake at Engadine (Sat.)
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Brethren at Baldwin
Mesick at Bear Lake
Suttons Bay at Marion
Manistee Catholic at Caseville (Sat.)
Central State - Gold
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Reed City;5-0;176;41;5-1;190;59
HC Tri-County;4-1;95;63;5-1;186;65
Big Rapids;4-1;147;78;4-2;177;120
C.Montcalm;3-2;120;109;4-2;152;119
Grant;3-2;48;89;3-3;54;144
Newaygo;1-4;93;97;1-5;112;149
Chip.Hills;0-5;28;174;0-6;29;224
Fremont;0-5;76;153;0-6;82;165
x-clinched conference championship
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Big Rapids 41, Remus Chippewa Hills 8
Reed City 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 15
Howard City Tri-County 20, Fremont 7
Grant 12, Newaygo 7
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Remus Chippewa Hills at Fremont
Reed City at Newaygo
Big Rapids at Grant
Stanton Central Montcalm at Howard City Tri-County
Central State - Silver
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Morley-Stanwood;3-0;52;38;3-2;74;106
Kent City;2-1;98;46;3-2;140;95
Holton;2-2;146;128;3-3;194;182
White Cloud;2-2;88;97;3-3;123;103
Lakeview;1-3;97;128;1-5;104;219
Hesperia;0-2;35;79;0-4;59;144
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Morley-Stanwood at Hesperia
Kent City 50, Holton 38
White Cloud 28, Lakeview 14
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Hesperia at Holton
Morley-Stanwood at Lakeview
Kent City at White Cloud
Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23.