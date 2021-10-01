Lakes 8 Activities Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Musk.Cath.;2-0;89;20;5-1;153;73

Manistee;1-1;69;46;4-2;166;112

Muskegon Hts;1-2;66;121;4-2;146;133

Ludington;1-2;53;90;2-4;76;137

x-clinched conference championship

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Whitehall 49, Ludington 0

Manistee 27, Mason County Central 0

Muskegon Catholic 52, Muskegon Heights 20

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Belding at Ludington

Manistee at Muskegon Catholic

West Michigan Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Montague;5-0;187;14;5-1;187;52

Whitehall;3-1;162;32;5-1;216;56

Oakridge;3-1;127;111;5-1;151;132

Ravenna;2-2;111;76;4-2;185;104

N.Muskegon;2-3;131;100;2-4;144;127

Hart;0-4;46;169;2-4;116;211

Shelby;0-4;6;268;0-6;12;351

z-MCC;—;-;-;1-3;50;82

x-clinched conference championship

z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Manistee 27, Mason County Central 0

Ravenna 41, Hart 14

Montague 70, Shelby 0

Whitehall 49, Ludington 0

Oakridge 32, North Muskegon 27

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Whitehall at Hart

Shelby at Oakridge

Ravenna at North Muskegon

Western Michigan D League

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Marion;4-0;192;57;5-0;234;69

Mesick;3-1;124;50;4-2;188;118

Bear Lake;1-2;38;128;3-2;148;170

Baldwin;1-2;64;137;2-3;108;226

Brethren;1-2;64;56;1-5;100;166

Manistee CC;0-3;60;118;2-3;134;142

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Mesick def. Brethren, forfeit

Marion at Manistee Catholic (Sat.)

Bear Lake at Engadine (Sat.)

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Brethren at Baldwin

Mesick at Bear Lake

Suttons Bay at Marion

Manistee Catholic at Caseville (Sat.)

Central State - Gold

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Reed City;5-0;176;41;5-1;190;59

HC Tri-County;4-1;95;63;5-1;186;65

Big Rapids;4-1;147;78;4-2;177;120

C.Montcalm;3-2;120;109;4-2;152;119

Grant;3-2;48;89;3-3;54;144

Newaygo;1-4;93;97;1-5;112;149

Chip.Hills;0-5;28;174;0-6;29;224

Fremont;0-5;76;153;0-6;82;165

x-clinched conference championship

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Big Rapids 41, Remus Chippewa Hills 8

Reed City 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 15

Howard City Tri-County 20, Fremont 7

Grant 12, Newaygo 7

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Remus Chippewa Hills at Fremont

Reed City at Newaygo

Big Rapids at Grant

Stanton Central Montcalm at Howard City Tri-County

Central State - Silver

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Morley-Stanwood;3-0;52;38;3-2;74;106

Kent City;2-1;98;46;3-2;140;95

Holton;2-2;146;128;3-3;194;182

White Cloud;2-2;88;97;3-3;123;103

Lakeview;1-3;97;128;1-5;104;219

Hesperia;0-2;35;79;0-4;59;144

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Morley-Stanwood at Hesperia

Kent City 50, Holton 38

White Cloud 28, Lakeview 14

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Hesperia at Holton

Morley-Stanwood at Lakeview

Kent City at White Cloud

Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23.

Trending Food Videos