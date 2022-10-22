WMC Lakes
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Whitehall;6-0;265;28;9-0;416;84
Oakridge;5-1;167;94;8-1;265;128
Ludington;4-2;112;121;7-2;232;167
Manistee;3-3;155;187;6-3;290;206
Montague;2-4;109;195;3-6;143;253
Fremont;1-5;60;154;4-4;136;186
Orchard View;0-6;36;116;0-9;64;269
x-denotes league champion
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Ludington 28, Mason County Central 8
Manistee 35, Fremont 6
Oakridge 45, Montague 7
Whitehall def. Orchard View, forfeit
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
MHSAA playoff games to be announced Sunday evening
WMC Rivers
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-N.Muskegon;6-0;218;33;8-1;322;64
Ravenna;5-1;250;93;6-3;253;170
Hart;4-2;171;131;6-3;253;186
Mason Co Central;3-3;192;88;3-6;228;348
Shelby;2-4;131;163;2-7;113;304
Hesperia;1-5;78;228;2-7;154;303
Holton;0-6;14;228;0-9;20;391
x-denotes league champion
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Ludington 28, Mason County Central 8
Ravenna 48, Hart 0
Hesperia 38, Holton 0
North Muskegon 42, Shelby 6
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
Western Michigan D League
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Marion;5-0;324;33;9-0;586;85
Mesick;4-1;151;50;5-3;287;217
Manistee Cath.;3-2;130;145;5-3;252;245
Brethren;2-3;138;159;3-5;234;283
Baldwin;1-4;83;200;2-5;195;296
Bear Lake;0-5;41;230;1-7;79;274
x-denotes league champion
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Marion 62, Farwell 6
Onekama at Brethren
Onaway at Manistee Catholic, Saturday
Bear Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, Saturday
Indian River Inland Lakes at Mesick, Saturday
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
