WMC Lakes

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Whitehall;6-0;265;28;9-0;416;84

Oakridge;5-1;167;94;8-1;265;128

Ludington;4-2;112;121;7-2;232;167

Manistee;3-3;155;187;6-3;290;206

Montague;2-4;109;195;3-6;143;253

Fremont;1-5;60;154;4-4;136;186

Orchard View;0-6;36;116;0-9;64;269

x-denotes league champion

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Ludington 28, Mason County Central 8

Manistee 35, Fremont 6

Oakridge 45, Montague 7

Whitehall def. Orchard View, forfeit

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

WMC Rivers

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-N.Muskegon;6-0;218;33;8-1;322;64

Ravenna;5-1;250;93;6-3;253;170

Hart;4-2;171;131;6-3;253;186

Mason Co Central;3-3;192;88;3-6;228;348

Shelby;2-4;131;163;2-7;113;304

Hesperia;1-5;78;228;2-7;154;303

Holton;0-6;14;228;0-9;20;391

x-denotes league champion

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Ludington 28, Mason County Central 8

Ravenna 48, Hart 0

Hesperia 38, Holton 0

North Muskegon 42, Shelby 6

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Western Michigan D League

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Marion;5-0;324;33;9-0;586;85

Mesick;4-1;151;50;5-3;287;217

Manistee Cath.;3-2;130;145;5-3;252;245

Brethren;2-3;138;159;3-5;234;283

Baldwin;1-4;83;200;2-5;195;296

Bear Lake;0-5;41;230;1-7;79;274

x-denotes league champion

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Marion 62, Farwell 6

Onekama at Brethren

Onaway at Manistee Catholic, Saturday

Bear Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, Saturday

Indian River Inland Lakes at Mesick, Saturday

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

MHSAA playoff games to be announced Sunday evening

