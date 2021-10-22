Lakes 8 Activities Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Musk.Cath.;3-0;123;20;8-1;241;117
Muskegon Hts;1-2;66;121;5-3;162;174
Manistee;1-2;69;80;5-4;250;178
Ludington;1-2;53;90;3-6;152;212
x-clinched conference championship
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
North Muskegon 25, Ludington 0
Howard City Tri-County 32, Manistee 28
Muskegon Catholic 30, Oakridge 28
McBain at Muskegon Heights (Sat.)
West Michigan Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Whitehall;5-1;242;52;7-2;324;114
x-Oakridge;5-1;172;147;7-2;224;198
x-Montague;5-1;201;48;6-3;203;117
Ravenna;3-3;164;125;6-3;293;163
N.Muskegon;2-4;137;117;4-5;210;144
Hart;1-5;64;285;4-5;162;333
Shelby;0-6;18;340;0-9;38;457
z-MCC;—;-;-;2-5;104;143
x-clinched conference championship
z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Mason County Central 54, Lakeview 24
Hart 28, White Cloud 6
Hesperia 34, Shelby 14
Portland 31, Montague 7
Reed City 38, Whitehall 28
Ravenna 55, Stanton Central Montcalm 19
Western Michigan D League
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Marion;5-0;258;87;8-1;338;160
Mesick;4-1;170;72;5-3;240;172
Brethren;3-2;164;88;4-5;254;198
Bear Lake;2-3;62;174;5-3;172;216
Baldwin;1-4;90;211;2-5;134;300
Manistee CC;0-5;96;212;4-5;232;242
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Manistee Catholic def. Mio, forfeit
Brethren 54, Onekama 0
Merrill at Baldwin
Vestaburg at Bear Lake
Marion def. Bellaire, forfeit
Suttons Bay at Mesick (Sat.)
Central State - Gold
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Reed City;7-0;272;75;8-1;324;121
HC Tri-County;6-1;141;97;8-1;264;127
Big Rapids;5-2;196;120;5-4;246;189
C.Montcalm;4-3;151;146;5-4;202;211
Grant;3-4;81;135;4-5;106;190
Chip.Hills;1-6;58;213;2-7;61;263
Fremont;1-6;129;205;1-8;109;278
Newaygo;1-6;113;171;2-7;175;253
x-clinched conference championship
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Reed City 38, Whitehall 28
Alma 27, Big Rapids 20
Cadillac 35, Fremont 0
Remus Chippewa Hills def. LeRoy Pine River, forfeit
Newaygo 43, Holton 30
Grant 19, Kent City 0
Howard City Tri-County 32, Manistee 28
Ravenna 55, Stanton Central Montcalm 19
Central State - Silver
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Mrly-Stnwd;5-0;123;44;5-4;151;183
Kent City;3-1;148;60;5-3;236;134
Holton;3-2;198;140;5-4;282;237
White Cloud;2-3;102;147;4-5;143;231
Lakeview;1-4;97;130;1-8;128;277
Hesperia;0-4;53;205;1-8;111;340
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Hesperia 34, Shelby 14
Newaygo 43, Holton 30
Hart 28, White Cloud 6
Beal City 36, Morley-Stanwood 0
Mason County Central 54, Lakeview 24
Grant 19, Kent City 0
Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23; The MHSAA playoff pairings for next week will be announced at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, on Bally Sports Detroit.