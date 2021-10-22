Lakes 8 Activities Conference

Conference Season

Team W-L PF PA W-L PF PA

x-Musk.Cath.;3-0;123;20;8-1;241;117

Muskegon Hts;1-2;66;121;5-3;162;174

Manistee;1-2;69;80;5-4;250;178

Ludington;1-2;53;90;3-6;152;212

x-clinched conference championship

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

North Muskegon 25, Ludington 0

Howard City Tri-County 32, Manistee 28

Muskegon Catholic 30, Oakridge 28

McBain at Muskegon Heights (Sat.)

West Michigan Conference

Conference Season

Team W-L PF PA W-L PF PA

x-Whitehall;5-1;242;52;7-2;324;114

x-Oakridge;5-1;172;147;7-2;224;198

x-Montague;5-1;201;48;6-3;203;117

Ravenna;3-3;164;125;6-3;293;163

N.Muskegon;2-4;137;117;4-5;210;144

Hart;1-5;64;285;4-5;162;333

Shelby;0-6;18;340;0-9;38;457

z-MCC;—;-;-;2-5;104;143

x-clinched conference championship

z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Mason County Central 54, Lakeview 24

Hart 28, White Cloud 6

Hesperia 34, Shelby 14

Portland 31, Montague 7

Reed City 38, Whitehall 28

North Muskegon 25, Ludington 0

Muskegon Catholic 30, Oakridge 28

Ravenna 55, Stanton Central Montcalm 19

Western Michigan D League

Conference Season

Team W-L PF PA W-L PF PA

Marion;5-0;258;87;8-1;338;160

Mesick;4-1;170;72;5-3;240;172

Brethren;3-2;164;88;4-5;254;198

Bear Lake;2-3;62;174;5-3;172;216

Baldwin;1-4;90;211;2-5;134;300

Manistee CC;0-5;96;212;4-5;232;242

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Manistee Catholic def. Mio, forfeit

Brethren 54, Onekama 0

Merrill at Baldwin

Vestaburg at Bear Lake

Marion def. Bellaire, forfeit

Suttons Bay at Mesick (Sat.)

Central State - Gold

Conference Season

Team W-L PF PA W-L PF PA

x-Reed City;7-0;272;75;8-1;324;121

HC Tri-County;6-1;141;97;8-1;264;127

Big Rapids;5-2;196;120;5-4;246;189

C.Montcalm;4-3;151;146;5-4;202;211

Grant;3-4;81;135;4-5;106;190

Chip.Hills;1-6;58;213;2-7;61;263

Fremont;1-6;129;205;1-8;109;278

Newaygo;1-6;113;171;2-7;175;253

x-clinched conference championship

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Reed City 38, Whitehall 28

Alma 27, Big Rapids 20

Cadillac 35, Fremont 0

Remus Chippewa Hills def. LeRoy Pine River, forfeit

Newaygo 43, Holton 30

Grant 19, Kent City 0

Howard City Tri-County 32, Manistee 28

Ravenna 55, Stanton Central Montcalm 19

Central State - Silver

Conference Season

Team W-L PF PA W-L PF PA

x-Mrly-Stnwd;5-0;123;44;5-4;151;183

Kent City;3-1;148;60;5-3;236;134

Holton;3-2;198;140;5-4;282;237

White Cloud;2-3;102;147;4-5;143;231

Lakeview;1-4;97;130;1-8;128;277

Hesperia;0-4;53;205;1-8;111;340

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Hesperia 34, Shelby 14

Newaygo 43, Holton 30

Hart 28, White Cloud 6

Beal City 36, Morley-Stanwood 0

Mason County Central 54, Lakeview 24

Grant 19, Kent City 0

Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23; The MHSAA playoff pairings for next week will be announced at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, on Bally Sports Detroit.

