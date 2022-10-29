WMC Lakes

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

xy-Whitehall;6-0;265;28;9-0;416;84

y-Oakridge;5-1;167;94;8-1;265;128

y-Ludington;4-2;112;121;7-2;232;167

y-Manistee;3-3;155;187;6-3;290;206

y-Montague;2-4;109;195;3-6;143;253

Fremont;1-5;60;154;4-5;136;186

Orchard View;0-6;36;116;0-9;64;269

x-denotes league champion

y-denotes playoff qualifier

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Division 4 Playoffs

Ludington at Fruitport

Big Rapids at Whitehall

Division 5 Playoffs

Shepherd at Oakridge

Division 6 Playoffs

Manistee at Boyne City

Montague at Reed City

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Division 4 Playoffs

Ludington or Fruitport vs. Big Rapids or Whitehall

Division 5 Playoffs

Oakridge or Shepherd vs. Belding or Howard City Tri-County

Division 6 Playoffs

Manistee or Boyne City vs. Gladstone or Elk Rapids

Montague or Reed City vs. Kent City or Muskegon Catholic

WMC Rivers

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

xy-N.Muskegon;6-0;218;33;8-1;322;64

y-Ravenna;5-1;250;93;6-3;253;170

Hart;4-2;171;131;6-3;253;186

Mason Co Central;3-3;192;88;3-6;228;348

Shelby;2-4;131;163;2-7;113;304

Hesperia;1-5;78;228;2-7;154;303

Holton;0-6;14;228;0-9;20;391

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Division 7 Playoffs

Ravenna at North Muskegon

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Division 7 Playoffs

Ravenna or North Muskegon vs. Lake City or Ithaca

Western Michigan D League

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

xy-Marion;5-0;324;33;9-0;586;85

Mesick;4-1;151;50;5-4;320;285

Manistee Cath.;3-2;130;145;6-3;298;261

Brethren;2-3;138;159;4-5;276;289

Baldwin;1-4;83;200;2-5;195;296

Bear Lake;0-5;41;230;1-8;79;336

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Eight-Player Division 2 Playoffs

Posen at Marion

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Eight-Player Division 2 Playoffs

Marion or Posen vs. Gaylord St. Mary or Central Lake