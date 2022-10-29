WMC Lakes
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
xy-Whitehall;6-0;265;28;9-0;416;84
y-Oakridge;5-1;167;94;8-1;265;128
y-Ludington;4-2;112;121;7-2;232;167
y-Manistee;3-3;155;187;6-3;290;206
y-Montague;2-4;109;195;3-6;143;253
Fremont;1-5;60;154;4-5;136;186
Orchard View;0-6;36;116;0-9;64;269
x-denotes league champion
y-denotes playoff qualifier
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Division 4 Playoffs
Ludington at Fruitport
Big Rapids at Whitehall
Division 5 Playoffs
Shepherd at Oakridge
Division 6 Playoffs
Manistee at Boyne City
Montague at Reed City
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
Division 4 Playoffs
Ludington or Fruitport vs. Big Rapids or Whitehall
Division 5 Playoffs
Oakridge or Shepherd vs. Belding or Howard City Tri-County
Division 6 Playoffs
Manistee or Boyne City vs. Gladstone or Elk Rapids
Montague or Reed City vs. Kent City or Muskegon Catholic
WMC Rivers
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
xy-N.Muskegon;6-0;218;33;8-1;322;64
y-Ravenna;5-1;250;93;6-3;253;170
Hart;4-2;171;131;6-3;253;186
Mason Co Central;3-3;192;88;3-6;228;348
Shelby;2-4;131;163;2-7;113;304
Hesperia;1-5;78;228;2-7;154;303
Holton;0-6;14;228;0-9;20;391
x-denotes league champion
y-denotes playoff qualifier
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Division 7 Playoffs
Ravenna at North Muskegon
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
Division 7 Playoffs
Ravenna or North Muskegon vs. Lake City or Ithaca
Western Michigan D League
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
xy-Marion;5-0;324;33;9-0;586;85
Mesick;4-1;151;50;5-4;320;285
Manistee Cath.;3-2;130;145;6-3;298;261
Brethren;2-3;138;159;4-5;276;289
Baldwin;1-4;83;200;2-5;195;296
Bear Lake;0-5;41;230;1-8;79;336
x-denotes league champion
y-denotes playoff qualifier
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Eight-Player Division 2 Playoffs
Posen at Marion
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
Eight-Player Division 2 Playoffs
Marion or Posen vs. Gaylord St. Mary or Central Lake