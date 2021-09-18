Lakes 8 Activities Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Muskegon Hts;1-0;34;28;4-0;114;40
Musk.Cath.;1-0;37;0;3-1;72;41
Manistee;1-1;69;46;2-2;104;94
Ludington;0-2;12;78;1-3;35;125
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Muskegon Catholic 37, Ludington 0
Muskegon Heights 34, Manistee 28
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Muskegon Heights at Ludington
Muskegon Catholic at Benton Harbor
West Michigan Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Montague;3-0;103;7;3-1;103;45
Whitehall;2-1;129;32;3-1;156;56
Oakridge;1-1;39;52;3-1;63;73
Ravenna;1-1;63;48;3-1;137;76
N.Muskegon;1-1;67;35;1-2;80;62
Hart;0-1;0;35;2-1;70;77
Shelby;0-3;6;198;0-4;12;231
z-MCC;—;-;-;0-2;0;10
z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
North Muskegon at Hart
Whitehall 68, Shelby 0
Montague 33, Oakridge 7
Ravenna 53, Mason County Central 8
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Shelby at Mason County Central
Hart at Oakridge
Ravenna at Montague
Whitehall at North Muskegon
Western Michigan D League
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Marion;3-0;140;43;4-0;182;55
Mesick;2-1;122;50;2-2;144;88
Bear Lake;1-1;20;74;2-1;64;88
Baldwin;0-1;0;45;1-2;54;124
Brethren;0-1;14;36;0-4;46;146
Manistee CC;0-2;20;68;1-2;40;80
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Manistee Catholic at Baldwin
Suttons Bay 50, Brethren 16
Marion 44, Mesick 29
Bear Lake at Ashley (Sat.)
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Baldwin at Marion
Bear Lake at Brethren
Kingston at Mesick
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic at Manistee Catholic (Sat.)
Central State - Gold Division
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Big Rapids;3-0;99;48;3-1;129;90
Reed City;3-0;104;19;3-1;118;37
C.Montcalm;2-1;78;52;3-1;110;62
HC Tri-County;2-1;53;32;3-1;144;39
Grant;1-2;16;68;1-3;22;123
Newaygo;1-2;72;63;1-3;91;111
Chip.Hills;0-3;14;106;0-4;14;156
Fremont;0-3;55;113;0-4;61;133
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Big Rapids at Central Montcalm
Howard City Tri-County 40, Grant 14
Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 7
Newaygo 45, Fremont 28
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Grant at Fremont
Reed City at Big Rapids
Remus Chippewa Hills at Central Montcalm
Howard City Tri-County at Newaygo
Central State - Silver Division
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Kent City;1-0;48;6;2-1;90;55
Morley-Stanwood;1-0;30;28;1-2;52;96
White Cloud;1-1;50;63;3-1;85;69
Holton;1-1;64;50;2-2;112;104
Lakeview;1-1;55;56;1-3;62;147
Hesperia;0-2;35;79;0-4;59;144
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Morley-Stanwood at Kent City
Holton 36, White Cloud 20
Lakeview 49, Hesperia 8
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Holton at Lakeview
Hesperia at Kent City
White Cloud at Morley-Stanwood
Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23.