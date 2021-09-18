Lakes 8 Activities Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Muskegon Hts;1-0;34;28;4-0;114;40

Musk.Cath.;1-0;37;0;3-1;72;41

Manistee;1-1;69;46;2-2;104;94

Ludington;0-2;12;78;1-3;35;125

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Muskegon Catholic 37, Ludington 0

Muskegon Heights 34, Manistee 28

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Muskegon Heights at Ludington

Muskegon Catholic at Benton Harbor

West Michigan Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Montague;3-0;103;7;3-1;103;45

Whitehall;2-1;129;32;3-1;156;56

Oakridge;1-1;39;52;3-1;63;73

Ravenna;1-1;63;48;3-1;137;76

N.Muskegon;1-1;67;35;1-2;80;62

Hart;0-1;0;35;2-1;70;77

Shelby;0-3;6;198;0-4;12;231

z-MCC;—;-;-;0-2;0;10

z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

North Muskegon at Hart

Whitehall 68, Shelby 0

Montague 33, Oakridge 7

Ravenna 53, Mason County Central 8

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Shelby at Mason County Central

Hart at Oakridge

Ravenna at Montague

Whitehall at North Muskegon

Western Michigan D League

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Marion;3-0;140;43;4-0;182;55

Mesick;2-1;122;50;2-2;144;88

Bear Lake;1-1;20;74;2-1;64;88

Baldwin;0-1;0;45;1-2;54;124

Brethren;0-1;14;36;0-4;46;146

Manistee CC;0-2;20;68;1-2;40;80

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Manistee Catholic at Baldwin

Suttons Bay 50, Brethren 16

Marion 44, Mesick 29

Bear Lake at Ashley (Sat.)

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Baldwin at Marion

Bear Lake at Brethren

Kingston at Mesick

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic at Manistee Catholic (Sat.)

Central State - Gold Division

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Big Rapids;3-0;99;48;3-1;129;90

Reed City;3-0;104;19;3-1;118;37

C.Montcalm;2-1;78;52;3-1;110;62

HC Tri-County;2-1;53;32;3-1;144;39

Grant;1-2;16;68;1-3;22;123

Newaygo;1-2;72;63;1-3;91;111

Chip.Hills;0-3;14;106;0-4;14;156

Fremont;0-3;55;113;0-4;61;133

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Big Rapids at Central Montcalm

Howard City Tri-County 40, Grant 14

Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 7

Newaygo 45, Fremont 28

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Grant at Fremont

Reed City at Big Rapids

Remus Chippewa Hills at Central Montcalm

Howard City Tri-County at Newaygo

Central State - Silver Division

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Kent City;1-0;48;6;2-1;90;55

Morley-Stanwood;1-0;30;28;1-2;52;96

White Cloud;1-1;50;63;3-1;85;69

Holton;1-1;64;50;2-2;112;104

Lakeview;1-1;55;56;1-3;62;147

Hesperia;0-2;35;79;0-4;59;144

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Morley-Stanwood at Kent City

Holton 36, White Cloud 20

Lakeview 49, Hesperia 8

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Holton at Lakeview

Hesperia at Kent City

White Cloud at Morley-Stanwood

Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23.

