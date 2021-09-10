Lakes 8 Activities Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Manistee;1-0;41;12;1-1;35;48
Muskegon Hts;0-0;0;0;3-0;80;12
Musk.Cath.;0-0;0;0;2-1;35;41
Ludington;0-1;12;41;1-1;23;47
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Manistee 41, Ludington 12
Muskegon Catholic def. Orchard View, forfeit
Muskegon Heights def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Muskegon Catholic at Ludington
Muskegon Heights at Manistee
West Michigan Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Montague;2-0;70;0;2-1;70;38
Oakridge;1-0;32;19;3-0;56;40
Ravenna;1-1;63;48;2-1;84;68
Whitehall;1-1;61;32;2-1;88;56
N.Muskegon;1-1;67;35;1-2;80;62
Hart;0-1;0;35;2-1;70;77
Shelby;0-2;6;130;0-3;12;163
z-MCC;0-0;0;0;0-1;0;2
z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Oakridge def. Mason County Central, forfeit
Montague 35, Hart 0
North Muskegon 67, Shelby 0
Whitehall 42, Ravenna 0
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
North Muskegon at Hart
Whitehall at Shelby
Oakridge at Montague
Mason County Central at Ravenna
Western Michigan D League
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Marion;2-0;96;14;3-0;138;26
Mesick;1-0;45;0;1-1;67;38
Bear Lake;1-1;20;74;2-1;64;88
Manistee CC;0-1;14;20;1-1;34;32
Baldwin;0-1;0;45;0-2;8;117
Brethren;0-1;14;36;0-2;22;50
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Marion 60, Bear Lake 0
Baldwin at Onekama
Manistee Catholic at Mesick (Sat.)
Brethren at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (Sat.)
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Manistee Catholic at Baldwin
Suttons Bay at Brethren
Bear Lake at Ashley
Mesick at Marion
Central State - Gold Division
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
C.Montcalm;2-0;57;27;3-0;85;41
Big Rapids;2-0;74;27;2-1;104;69
Reed City;2-0;46;12;2-1;60;30
HC Tri-County;1-1;13;18;2-1;104;25
Grant;1-1;2;28;1-2;8;83
Chip.Hills;0-2;7;48;0-3;7;98
Fremont;0-2;27;68;0-3;33;88
Newaygo;0-2;27;63;0-3;46;83
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Big Rapids 34, Newaygo 14
Central Montcalm 28, Fremont 14
Reed City 18, Howard City Tri-County 12
Grant def. Remus Chippewa Hills, forfeit
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Big Rapids at Central Montcalm
Grant at Howard City Tri-County
Remus Chippewa Hills at Reed City
Fremont at Newaygo
Central State - Silver Division
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
White Cloud;1-0;30;27;3-0;65;33
Holton;0;0;1-1;48;54
Kent City;1-0;48;6;2-1;90;55
Hesperia;0-1;27;30;0-3;51;95
Lakeview;0-1;6;48;0-3;13;139
Morley-Stanwood;0-0;0;0;0-2;22;68
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
White Cloud 30, Hesperia 27
Kent City 48, Lakeview 6
Holton at Morley-Stanwood
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Morley-Stanwood at Kent City
Holton at White Cloud
Hesperia at Lakeview
Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23.