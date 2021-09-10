Lakes 8 Activities Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Manistee;1-0;41;12;1-1;35;48

Muskegon Hts;0-0;0;0;3-0;80;12

Musk.Cath.;0-0;0;0;2-1;35;41

Ludington;0-1;12;41;1-1;23;47

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Manistee 41, Ludington 12

Muskegon Catholic def. Orchard View, forfeit

Muskegon Heights def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Muskegon Catholic at Ludington

Muskegon Heights at Manistee

West Michigan Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Montague;2-0;70;0;2-1;70;38

Oakridge;1-0;32;19;3-0;56;40

Ravenna;1-1;63;48;2-1;84;68

Whitehall;1-1;61;32;2-1;88;56

N.Muskegon;1-1;67;35;1-2;80;62

Hart;0-1;0;35;2-1;70;77

Shelby;0-2;6;130;0-3;12;163

z-MCC;0-0;0;0;0-1;0;2

z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Oakridge def. Mason County Central, forfeit

Montague 35, Hart 0

North Muskegon 67, Shelby 0

Whitehall 42, Ravenna 0

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

North Muskegon at Hart

Whitehall at Shelby

Oakridge at Montague

Mason County Central at Ravenna

Western Michigan D League

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Marion;2-0;96;14;3-0;138;26

Mesick;1-0;45;0;1-1;67;38

Bear Lake;1-1;20;74;2-1;64;88

Manistee CC;0-1;14;20;1-1;34;32

Baldwin;0-1;0;45;0-2;8;117

Brethren;0-1;14;36;0-2;22;50

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Marion 60, Bear Lake 0

Baldwin at Onekama

Manistee Catholic at Mesick (Sat.)

Brethren at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (Sat.)

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Manistee Catholic at Baldwin

Suttons Bay at Brethren

Bear Lake at Ashley

Mesick at Marion

Central State - Gold Division

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

C.Montcalm;2-0;57;27;3-0;85;41

Big Rapids;2-0;74;27;2-1;104;69

Reed City;2-0;46;12;2-1;60;30

HC Tri-County;1-1;13;18;2-1;104;25

Grant;1-1;2;28;1-2;8;83

Chip.Hills;0-2;7;48;0-3;7;98

Fremont;0-2;27;68;0-3;33;88

Newaygo;0-2;27;63;0-3;46;83

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Big Rapids 34, Newaygo 14

Central Montcalm 28, Fremont 14

Reed City 18, Howard City Tri-County 12

Grant def. Remus Chippewa Hills, forfeit

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Big Rapids at Central Montcalm

Grant at Howard City Tri-County

Remus Chippewa Hills at Reed City

Fremont at Newaygo

Central State - Silver Division

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

White Cloud;1-0;30;27;3-0;65;33

Holton;0;0;1-1;48;54

Kent City;1-0;48;6;2-1;90;55

Hesperia;0-1;27;30;0-3;51;95

Lakeview;0-1;6;48;0-3;13;139

Morley-Stanwood;0-0;0;0;0-2;22;68

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

White Cloud 30, Hesperia 27

Kent City 48, Lakeview 6

Holton at Morley-Stanwood

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Morley-Stanwood at Kent City

Holton at White Cloud

Hesperia at Lakeview

Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23.

