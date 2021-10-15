Lakes 8 Activities Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Musk.Cath.;3-0;123;20;7-1;211;89

Manistee;1-2;69;80;5-3;222;146

Muskegon Hts;1-2;66;121;5-3;162;174

Ludington;1-2;53;90;3-5;152;187

x-clinched conference championship

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Ludington 35, Morley-Stanwood 6

Manistee 56, Hesperia 0

Muskegon Catholic 24, Centreville 16

Carson City-Crystal 41, Muskegon Heights 14

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Ludington at North Muskegon

Howard City Tri-County at Manistee

Muskegon Catholic at Oakridge

McBain at Muskegon Heights

West Michigan Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Whitehall;5-1;242;52;7-1;296;76

x-Oakridge;5-1;172;147;7-1;196;168

x-Montague;5-1;201;48;6-2;196;86

Ravenna;3-3;164;125;5-3;238;144

N.Muskegon;2-4;137;117;3-5;185;144

Hart;1-5;64;285;3-5;134;327

Shelby;0-6;18;340;0-8;24;423

z-MCC;—;-;-;1-5;50;119

x-clinched conference championship

z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

North Muskegon 35, Mason County Central 0

Hart 70, Shelby 12

Whitehall 34, Montague 14

Oakridge 43, Ravenna 34

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Mason County Central at Lakeview

White Cloud at Hart

Hesperia at Shelby

Montague at Portland

Whitehall at Reed City

Ludington at North Muskegon

Muskegon Catholic at Oakridge

Stanton Central Montcalm at Ravenna

Western Michigan D League

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Marion;5-0;258;87;7-1;336;160

Mesick;4-1;170;72;5-2;234;140

Brethren;2-2;136;82;2-5;172;192

Bear Lake;2-3;62;174;5-3;172;216

Baldwin;1-4;90;211;2-5;134;300

Manistee CC;0-4;90;184;3-4;224;214

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Brethren at Manistee Catholic (Sat.)

Bear Lake def. Baldwin, forfeit

Mesick at Lincoln Alcona (Sat.)

Marion 36, Vestaburg 16

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Mio at Manistee Catholic (Sat.)

Brethren at Onekama

Merrill at Baldwin

Vestaburg at Bear Lake

Suttons Bay at Mesick (Sat.)

Bellaire at Marion

Central State - Gold

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Reed City;7-0;272;75;7-1;286;93

HC Tri-County;6-1;141;97;7-1;232;99

Big Rapids;5-2;196;120;5-3;226;162

C.Montcalm;4-3;151;146;5-3;183;156

Grant;3-4;81;135;3-5;87;190

Chip.Hills;1-6;58;213;1-7;59;263

Fremont;1-6;129;205;1-7;109;243

Newaygo;1-6;113;171;1-7;132;223

x-clinched conference championship

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Fremont at Reed City

Big Rapids at Howard City Tri-County

Newaygo at Remus Chippewa Hills

Grant at Stanton Central Montcalm

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Whitehall at Reed City

Alma at Big Rapids

Fremont at Cadillac

LeRoy Pine River at Remus Chippewa Hills

Newaygo at Holton

Kent City at Grant

Howard City Tri-County at Manistee

Stanton Central Montcalm at Ravenna

Central State - Silver

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Mrly-Stnwd;5-0;123;44;5-3;151;147

Kent City;3-1;148;60;4-2;190;109

Holton;3-2;198;140;5-3;252;194

White Cloud;2-3;102;147;3-5;137;203

Lakeview;1-4;97;130;1-7;104;223

Hesperia;0-4;53;205;0-7;77;326

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Manistee 56, Hesperia 0

Holton def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit

White Pigeon 50, White Cloud 0

Ludington 35, Morley-Stanwood 6

Cassopolis def. Lakeview, forfeit

Hartford at Kent City (Sat.)

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Hesperia at Shelby

Newaygo at Holton

White Cloud at Hart

Beal City at Morley-Stanwood

Mason County Central at Lakeview

Kent City at Grant

Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23.

