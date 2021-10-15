Lakes 8 Activities Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Musk.Cath.;3-0;123;20;7-1;211;89
Manistee;1-2;69;80;5-3;222;146
Muskegon Hts;1-2;66;121;5-3;162;174
Ludington;1-2;53;90;3-5;152;187
x-clinched conference championship
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Ludington 35, Morley-Stanwood 6
Manistee 56, Hesperia 0
Muskegon Catholic 24, Centreville 16
Carson City-Crystal 41, Muskegon Heights 14
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Ludington at North Muskegon
Howard City Tri-County at Manistee
Muskegon Catholic at Oakridge
McBain at Muskegon Heights
West Michigan Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Whitehall;5-1;242;52;7-1;296;76
x-Oakridge;5-1;172;147;7-1;196;168
x-Montague;5-1;201;48;6-2;196;86
Ravenna;3-3;164;125;5-3;238;144
N.Muskegon;2-4;137;117;3-5;185;144
Hart;1-5;64;285;3-5;134;327
Shelby;0-6;18;340;0-8;24;423
z-MCC;—;-;-;1-5;50;119
x-clinched conference championship
z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
North Muskegon 35, Mason County Central 0
Hart 70, Shelby 12
Whitehall 34, Montague 14
Oakridge 43, Ravenna 34
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Mason County Central at Lakeview
White Cloud at Hart
Hesperia at Shelby
Montague at Portland
Whitehall at Reed City
Ludington at North Muskegon
Muskegon Catholic at Oakridge
Stanton Central Montcalm at Ravenna
Western Michigan D League
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Marion;5-0;258;87;7-1;336;160
Mesick;4-1;170;72;5-2;234;140
Brethren;2-2;136;82;2-5;172;192
Bear Lake;2-3;62;174;5-3;172;216
Baldwin;1-4;90;211;2-5;134;300
Manistee CC;0-4;90;184;3-4;224;214
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Brethren at Manistee Catholic (Sat.)
Bear Lake def. Baldwin, forfeit
Mesick at Lincoln Alcona (Sat.)
Marion 36, Vestaburg 16
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Mio at Manistee Catholic (Sat.)
Brethren at Onekama
Merrill at Baldwin
Vestaburg at Bear Lake
Suttons Bay at Mesick (Sat.)
Bellaire at Marion
Central State - Gold
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Reed City;7-0;272;75;7-1;286;93
HC Tri-County;6-1;141;97;7-1;232;99
Big Rapids;5-2;196;120;5-3;226;162
C.Montcalm;4-3;151;146;5-3;183;156
Grant;3-4;81;135;3-5;87;190
Chip.Hills;1-6;58;213;1-7;59;263
Fremont;1-6;129;205;1-7;109;243
Newaygo;1-6;113;171;1-7;132;223
x-clinched conference championship
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Fremont at Reed City
Big Rapids at Howard City Tri-County
Newaygo at Remus Chippewa Hills
Grant at Stanton Central Montcalm
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Whitehall at Reed City
Alma at Big Rapids
Fremont at Cadillac
LeRoy Pine River at Remus Chippewa Hills
Newaygo at Holton
Kent City at Grant
Howard City Tri-County at Manistee
Stanton Central Montcalm at Ravenna
Central State - Silver
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Mrly-Stnwd;5-0;123;44;5-3;151;147
Kent City;3-1;148;60;4-2;190;109
Holton;3-2;198;140;5-3;252;194
White Cloud;2-3;102;147;3-5;137;203
Lakeview;1-4;97;130;1-7;104;223
Hesperia;0-4;53;205;0-7;77;326
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Manistee 56, Hesperia 0
Holton def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit
White Pigeon 50, White Cloud 0
Ludington 35, Morley-Stanwood 6
Cassopolis def. Lakeview, forfeit
Hartford at Kent City (Sat.)
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Hesperia at Shelby
Newaygo at Holton
White Cloud at Hart
Beal City at Morley-Stanwood
Mason County Central at Lakeview
Kent City at Grant
Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23.