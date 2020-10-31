BOYNE CITY — Mason County Central’s football season came to a close at the hands of Boyne City with a 56-25 defeat in the MHSAA Division 6 playoffs Friday in Boyne City.
The Spartans (2-5) took the lead on the first series of the game on a touchdown run by Khole Hofmann, but Boyne City responded. The Ramblers were able to get some distance in the second quarter, and a touchdown late in the first half hurt Central, taking the game from 20-12 Boyne City to 28-12 Ramblers.
“It was back and forth in the first half, but late in the half, it just sort of slipped away,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “Then it started to snowball in the second half. Part of that was that we mentally were wore down. It was not for a lack of effort. The kids played their hearts out.
“It’s never easy to end the season with a loss.”
The Ramblers scored in the third quarter for a three-score lead, and it further put pressure on the Spartans. What hurt Central the most was inconsistency on offense, Briggs said.
“We had two nice drives in the first half… We had some big plays that we had called back. When we would get something going well for us, we would have a penalty,” he said. “Every time it seemed like we were going to break through, something would happen and we ould be back to grinding again.”
Briggs was happy with the effort of his team this season where the Spartans often had just 16 players to work with for a game.
“Kudos to the seniors. They really did well,” Briggs said. “Now the underclassmen need to think about what they’re going to do to get better. It’s one of those things in life… I’m proud of the kids. I just wish we would have put together a more consistent game, but it was not for a lack of effort. We were just making mistakes.”
The Ramblers (5-2) advanced to the district semifinals where they will head to Maple City Glen Lake to face the Lakers. Glen Lake defeated Elk Rapids, 50-8, in another playoff game.
Briggs was complimentary of Boyne City, a school Central had not faced in football before Friday.
“They did a good job on the line of scrimmage,” he said. “They’re a good team. I hope they do well.”