RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s football team dropped a 47-7 West Michigan Conference contest to Ravenna on a rain-soaked night Friday in Ravenna.
Spartans coach Scott Briggs said his team’s inexperience is showing more on the defensive side of the football than anywhere else.
“I think if you’re inexperienced, it can cost you, and it can cost you big,” he said. “We had some miscues. We were not keeping the edge. In our secondary, we would be running with the guy, but not getting turned in time (to defend a pass). A couple of times, it was blown coverage. Those things have to be straightened out.
“It comes down to being experienced in the game. Defensively, it takes a lot more to get the feel.”
Mason County Central (1-4, 1-3 WMC) was out-gained by Ravenna (4-1, 4-0 WMC), 419 yards to 144. The Spartans had 140 yards rushing and 4 yards passing. Ravenna had 235 yards rushing and 184 yards passing.
Khole Hofmann led Central’s offense with 136 yards on 25 carries and a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Ethan Johnson had five yards on five carries. Avery Carr was 1-of-3 passing for four yards. Hofmann had the reception.
Hofmann led the defense with five tackles. Carr had four with Raiden Keefer and Jackson Kimes getting three each.
“The kids fought hard all night long,” Briggs said. “It was a testament to them that they kept fighting and fighting. That was good to see. Hopefully, that will carry over into next week (and) have a great week of practice.”
The Bulldogs’ Conner Kilbourne was 5-for-7 passing for 137 yards and touchdown passes of 40 yards to Calvin Schullo and 20 yards to Grant Parker. Kilbourne also had 83 yards rushing on seven carries and a touchdown run of 43 yards. Dalton Hogan had seven carries for 84 yards and touchdown runs of 1 and 36 yards. Tristan Witt had three carries for 46 yards including a 26-yard scoring run. Also scoring for Ravenna was Jack Emery on a 29-yard pass from Thomas McCullough.
The Spartans played a state-ranked team for the third time in four weeks, falling now to 10th-ranked Ravenna (Division 6 by the Associated Press), No. 2-ranked Oakridge (Division 5) and top-ranked Montague (Division 5). Briggs said it was good to see his team continue to work against those teams.
“I think people need to keep encouraging the kids, too. Keep encouraging them to work hard,” Briggs said. “They need to understand that we play a lot of tough teams. Yeah, we would like the scores to be closer.”
Briggs also said the thought of playing homecoming in front of a big crowd next week — where the Spartans host Shelby — should help with the team’s morale, too.