SCOTTVILLE — For the better part of three quarters, Mason County Central gave West Michigan Rivers-leading Ravenna all it could handle.

But once Hunter Hogan came back from playing a little in the first half to a lot in the second half, the Bulldogs were able to score a 19-14 victory Friday at Spartan Community Field in Scottville.

“That’s a game where you feel like, ugh, we should have won,” Central coach Scott Briggs said. “It came down to just a few mistakes here and there. I thought for the most part, we reacted to those mistakes.

“Definitely, you can see on the faces of my guys, they left it on the field,” Briggs said later. “They played hard. I’m proud of the effort they put into it. They hit hard, and they played aggressive football. Everything you want out of football players, they did. We just had a few key mistakes in key moments. To beat a team as good as Ravenna, you have to make those plays.”

“Right there. Right there. We were right on the cusp of winning a huge game for our program.”

Hogan ran for a 51-yard score, threw for a 45-yard score and intercepted a pass late to help secure the victory.

“Kudos to him. He sucked it up and came in, but he knew he was in the football game. And I think their players knew they were in a football game,” Briggs said. “I’m proud of them from that standpoint.

“But we’re frustrated we didn’t get the win.”

Central had several long, clock-grinding drives offensively, but it was big plays on defense that led to a lead.

Twice, with the Bulldogs deep in their own end, Central was able to get a key turnover or stop and it led to the Spartans’ touchdowns.

The Spartans (1-4, 1-2 WMC Rivers) had two long, grinding drives in the first half, but they had nothing to show for it. Central was able to drive to inside the Ravenna 20 on its first drive in the first quarter, but it turned the ball over on downs on the Bulldogs 16.

One big play — an 85-yard pass from Blake Homoly to Clay Schullo — put the Bulldogs (4-1, 3-0 WMC Rivers) up 7-0 following the point after kick from Derek Finlay.

Central’s ensuing drive was another clock-grinder, pushing to inside the Bulldogs 20 again. However, Will Chye’s pass was intercepted at the Ravenna 4.

But two plays later, Ethan Domin recovered a Ravenna fumble at the Bulldogs 11. It took the Spartans two plays to score when Peyton Merz scored on an 11-yard run. Chye ran in the two-pointer for an 8-7 lead with 4:06 remaining in the first half.

“That showed some resilience there,” Briggs said.

Neither team could score in the remaining time.

The Spartans began the second half with another clock-gobbler. Central began the third quarter with the ball and had their third 10-plus drive. But like the previous two drives, it ended with the ball being given to the Bulldogs.

“We’ve done that this year,” Briggs said. “With a game like this, you’re always going to look back and say, ‘What if.’ But you have to overcome those things, but it just didn’t happen.”

Ravenna was halted on its next drive, and the Bulldogs tried to run a fake punt on fourth down inside its 20. Central stopped it and two plays later Chye connected with Landon Smith for a 15-yard scoring strike. The two-point run failed, allowing the Bulldogs to stay within a touchdown and a point after with 2:47 remaining in the third quarter.

But on the ensuing drive, Hogan sprinted down the sideline for a 51-yard score on the third play from scrimmage — showing a lot of speed after being very limited in the first half. The point after kick, though, failed, and it allowed the Spartans to keep the lead, 14-13, with 1:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Following a Central three-and-out, Hogan tossed a 45-yard scoring pass to Chase Thomas for a Bulldogs 19-14 lead with 8:02 remaining. The two-point pass failed.

On the Spartans’ next drive, a drive was halted when Hogan intercepted a pass near midfield with 6:44 remaining.

Central’s defense limited Ravenna on the next drive, but the time poured off the game clock. The Spartans forced a punt, and took over with 2:17 remaining.

The Spartans were able to get a few plays going, but the Bulldogs intercepted their third pass of the night with 1:22 remaining to secure the victory.

Both teams had 226 yards of total offense, with the Spartans gathering it in 64 plays and the Bulldogs in 37. Central had 149 yards rushing and 77 yards passing, and Ravenna had 140 yards passing and 86 yards rushing.

Chye finished 6-of-14 passing, and Jayden Perrone was his top target with four catches for 51 yards. Landon Smith had two catches for 26 yards. Homoly was 3-of-3 passing for 91 yards and Hogan was 3-of-5 passing for 49 yards.

Peyton Merz led Central’s rushing attack with 78 yards on 13 carries. Kaiden Cole had 49 yards on 16 carries, and Perrone had 14 yards on eight totes. Hogan led the Ravenna rushing attack with 71 yards on 15 carries. Schullo had 10 yards on five carries.

Brayden Overmyer led Central’s defense with four tackles and a tackle for loss. Perrone had three tackles, assisted on five others and had two tackles for loss.

The Spartans nearly snapped a six-game losing skid to the Bulldogs Friday. Ravenna leads the all-time series 42-11-1, and it dates back to 1969.

The Spartans host Hart in a West Michigan Rivers game next week. The Bulldogs will host WMC newcomer Hesperia.