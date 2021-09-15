MANISTEE — Hoping to get its running game into gear, the Manistee Catholic football team makes its second straight road trip of the season Friday night when it travels to face Western Michigan D League eight-man opponent Baldwin at 7 p.m.
The Sabers (1-2, 0-1 WMD) didn’t travel very well last week when they made the trip to Mesick for their conference opener against the Bulldogs and were handed a 48-6 loss.
Leading rusher Rykar Capling was left behind to rest and recover from a concussion he suffered in the Sabers’ 20-14 loss to Bear Lake, and the Sabers experienced trouble finding a suitable replacement.
Despite having seen some time in the offensive backfield in the team’s first two games, junior Nick Sturgeon couldn’t find the seams quickly enough to gain any appreciable yardage.
Blocking wasn’t that conducive to generating a successful running game, either, according to coach Jake Szymanski who said there would plenty of work done in that regard in practice this week.
Manistee Catholic’s only offense came through the air, where despite a bad ankle suffered the week before, senior quarterback Kyle McLinden produced the Sabers’ only score on a touchdown pass.
“Somehow we have to find a way to overcome Capling’s injury,” Szymanski said. “We hope that we get him back soon, but you need to have another option.
“Kyle is tough, and he’s done a great job playing on that bad ankle. With the low numbers we have, with only a couple reserves, we can’t afford to rest him.
“Nick can play quarterback if necessary, but Kyle is our best option at that position. We just have to suck it up and play through this adversity if we want to have a winning season, and make the playoffs.”
After losing their first two games when they were outscored 117-8, the Panthers rolled over Onekama, 46-7,last week. But the Portagers are down this year, with a young roster and are also struggling with low numbers.
“It’s difficult to tell what you’ll see with the Panthers,” Szymanski said. “But they usually have some guys who are quick and can be elusive in the open field.
“Our biggest concern is taking care of our own business. We have to do our jobs, on offense and defense, and if we do that we can be tough against any team.”