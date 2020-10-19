BRETHREN — When the game was halted with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter because of lightning Friday night, the Manistee Catholic/Mason County Eastern football team trailed Brethren by only four points.
After the teams came back out on the field, did their stretching following a better than 20-minute lightning delay and resumed play Brethren managed to extend its lead for a 44-34 victory in the Western Michigan D League eight-player game.
The two teams had to contend with an almost constant rain throughout the contest, and it was Brethren that grabbed an early lead and maintained it the rest of the stormy night.
“It was definitely a memorable one, and unfortunately we were on the wrong end of it,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said. “The guys played hard. We fought back.
“We were down quite a bit at halftime, made a few adjustments and got our heads right. When this team puts it all together, starts working and we’re not making the little mistakes, the guys have the ability to play with anyone.”
Catholic definitely hurt itself in the first half, and those issues led to the Bobcats building a 30-12 lead after the first 30 minutes. The Sabers could not catch up.
Initially, it appeared the breaks might go the Sabers way when they recovered an inside kick attempt by the Bobcats and started their first offensive possession in good field position.
But then misfortune befell the Sabers, as just two plays later they fumbled the ball and Brethren recovered. Presented with a short field, the Bobcats quickly drove to their first score to take a 7-0 lead.
The Bobcats tried another onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, and this time they fell on the ball. It led to another touchdown drive, and the Sabers found themselves looking at a 14-0 deficit before they really had their feet under them.
“I’m not taking anything away from them, but they got that lucky roll and that definitely helped fuel them in that first half,” Szymanski said. “We went into the locker room at halftime and changed some things up.
“We made sure guys were where they needed to be defensively and stuff. The effort was there most of the night, we just couldn’t execute. That made it tough. We just shot ourselves in the foot with a couple of turnovers, and we could not get off the field on defense.
“I don’t know if we mentally lost our edge there a little bit, but we definitely had the momentum going into the fourth quarter. I would have liked to have seen what would have happened if we wouldn’t have had that delay. The kids played their hearts out.”
Manistee Catholic finally got its offense meshing in the third quarter, and would eventually shave the Bobcats’ lead to 38-34 when the officials hustled everyone off the field when a flash of lightning was seen.
It was as close as the Sabers would come as they failed to find the end zone again when play resumed.
Mateo Barnett, seeing time at quarterback when Blake Johnson was hurt in the first half, got the Sabers on the board when he hooked up with Ryker Capling on a 76-yard catch and run for a TD.
Dean Sturgeon scored the second touchdown on a short two-yard burst, Barnett added a 36-yard rushing touchdown and fired a 24-yard scoring strike to Capling. Barnett ran another one in from 33 yards out.
Barnett finished with 92 yards rushing on 13 carries and the two TDs. Sturgeon had 62 yards on 13 totes. Defensively, the Sabers were led by Sturgeon with 16 tackles, followed by Justin Stickney with 14 stops, Capling was in on 12, Adam Pierce made 11 and Nick Sturgeon had eight with a fumble recovery.