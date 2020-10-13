MANISTEE — It was a close game for a half, and then the Portland St. Patrick eight-man football team pulled away from Manistee Catholic/Mason County Eastern’s co-op for a 46-28 victory Saturday afternoon at Saber Stadium.
But the Sabers kept it close through the first 30 minutes, and trailed just 14-0 at the half. Portland’s defense kept the Sabers’ offense neutralized for most of the game. Until the fourth quarter, in fact.
The Sabers’ defense was equally stingy, and presented all kinds of problems for St. Patrick’s offense which is normally very effective and explosive to keep the score close.
“We played a tough first half,” Sabers coach Jake Szymanski said. “I don’t think we could have drawn up anything better than how we performed through the first two quarters.
“Other than not putting up any points on the board, it went pretty well considering the quality of the competition and really sticking with them. I’m really pleased with the guys’ effort. They played hard.”
Manistee Catholic has been struggling to put a full team on the field this year after they suffered several injuries in the season opener against Baldwin, the Sabers only victory of the season, and they forfeited last week’s regularly scheduled contest.
The Sabers finally got their offense moving in the fourth quarter, and gave their fans — the few who were permitted to attend because of pandemic protocols — something to cheer about.
Portland was held scoreless in the first quarter, turned back once when it fumbled inside the Manistee Catholic 5-yard line and the Sabers recovered for a touch back.
“Defensively, they were able to pretty much dictate the line of scrimmage for most of the game,” Szymanski said. “That really set us back a little bit. We played hard.
“We were still fighting the whole way. We didn’t give up. We had some guys get a little banged up, and they played through it. I don’t have anything to complain about. When you go against a team of that caliber, you just hope to be able to compete.”
Mateo Barnett scored one touchdown on an 81-yard run, and also caught scoring passes of 59 and 20 yards, both from Blake Johnson who went 4-for-4 for 168 yards. Dean Sturgeon added the other touchdown on a six-yard run.
Defensively, the Sabers were led by Justin Stickney with 14 tackles. Eddie Dutkavich added nine tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Sturgeon had seven and Adam Pierce eight.
The Sabers (1-3) are at Brethren this Friday.