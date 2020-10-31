SUTTONS BAY — Just five days after playing Suttons Bay in the regular season finale, the Manistee Catholic/Mason County Eastern co-op eight-man football didn’t fare much better in Saturday afternoon’s playoff game in Suttons Bay.
Last week, the Sabers (1-5) scored two touchdowns. Thursday they found the end zone only once, on a Mateo Barnett 55-yard run and saw their season end with a 49-6 loss to the Norsemen.
“That is a well coached football team right there,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said. “We just made a few too many mistakes on some drives, and defensive-wise we didn’t come out on the right side of a few plays. Sometimes, that’s the way the game goes.
“We were able to get a few first downs, and move the ball consistently a little bit. But, there really wasn’t anything at the end of the day to get us over that hump offensively.”
Barnett completed 7 of 11 passes for 56 yards. He also led the Sabers in rushing with 73 yards on nine carries.