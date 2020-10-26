MANISTEE — It was not the finish Manistee Catholic/Mason County Eastern hoped for in the final game of the regular season, with turnovers playing a large role in a 47-12 loss to Suttons Bay at Saber Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
For the Sabers (1-5) it extended their losing streak to five straight games as it now prepares for its first round playoff game, which happens to be against these same Norsemen (6-0) in Suttons Bay. The day and time were to be announced Monday.
The two teams traded interceptions that were returned for touchdowns, but the Sabers never had the lead. After managing to hang with the Norsemen for a time early, the game quickly careened out of control for the Sabers.
“We kind of got into our own heads there for a little bit,” Sabers’ head coach Jake Szymanski said. “We fumbled the ball a couple of times, and we had a couple of dropped passes that were going to be first downs.
“But, I think the big story for us is that our offensive line just could not pick up any blocks that would get our backs sort any running room, or give us any time for passing.”
Manistee Catholic’s offensive woes were reflected in the final statistics, which showed the Sabers accumulated just three yards rushing as the Sabers were hit behind the line of scrimmage more frequently than pushing ahead with the ball.
Suttons Bay had the Sabers rocking back on their heels for most of the game, unable to generate any rushing attack. The Sabers scored their only offensive touchdown when quarterback Mateo Barnett connected with Adam Pierce on a 95-yard pitch and catch play toward the end of the first half. Barnett also had the interception return for a TD.
But the Norsemen capitalized on a pair of Sabers’ turnovers before time expired to open up a 32-12 lead and never looked back, keeping the Saber offense bottled up.
“Our defense hung tough for the most part,” Szymanski. “But, then like in the prior weeks, we’d get them in a third or fourth down and then they’d get a first down and drive a couple more.
“We didn’t give up too many big plays. They ran a lot of time off the clock. They ran the ball efficiently. There was a stretch when they put the ball on the ground, too, but it seemed like the second we’d get the ball, we’d give it right back on a turnover. We just never gained our footing on offense.”
Eddie Dukavitch led the Sabers on defense with 11 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Justin Stickney was in on 10 stops, had two forced fumbles and a sack. Ryker Capling also had 10 stops, and a pass deflection. Nick Sturgeon and Marco Luna each recovered a fumble.