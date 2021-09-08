MANISTEE — Getting back on the winning track is the main focus for the Manistee Catholic eight-player football team when the Sabers play Mesick in a Western Michigan D League contest at noon Saturday in Mesick.
The Sabers (1-1, 0-1 WMD) had a lead on Bear Lake in their inter-county rivalry game last Friday night, only to see the Lakers rally for a 20-14 victory.
“We let that one get away,” Sabers’ head coach Jake Szymanski said. “We need to learn from that, and carry on forward. We are a much better team than we showed last week. When we take care of business, we can be an effective team.”
It was the Lakers’ first win over Manistee Catholic on the football field since Bear Lake ended its co-operative with Onekama and started their own team three years ago, and it’s the first time Bear Lake has started 2-0.
Manistee Catholic was looking for its first 2-0 start in 10 years, but things started to unravel for the Sabers in the second half as fatigue began to set in.
Things got even worse when running back Rykar Capling stayed down on the field after being tackled in the third quarter and was helped to the sidelines. He eventually left the field altogether, did not return, was diagnosed with a concussion and is being kept out this week for precautionary reasons.
“Nick Sturgeon will probably be the main guy in the backfield with (quarterback) Kyle McLinden and Lee Pizana,” Szymanski said. “He’s been back there before. We’ve worked him pretty hard in practice, getting more familiar with the plays and what we need him to do.
“Other guys that are moving into other positions as well are getting comfortable. We’ll just go out and give it everything we’ve got.”
Mesick also comes in 1-1 after a 45-0 demolishing of Baldwin last week as Joey Hornbeck rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Ashton Simerson added 73 yards on the ground with a TD on eight attempts as the Bulldogs rushed for 306 yards. Ben Parrish led the defense with eight tackles, Bradley Smith had six stops. Diego Ham had two pass interceptions.
“On film, Mesick looks like a pretty solid team,” Szymanski said. “They’re not too flashy. They’re going to stick with what they run best. They’re going to run it multiple times, and they’re going to force you to stop it.
“They run out of a Power I, and they’ll stay in that most of the game. They do run a spread that they run a lot of sweeps out of, and they can do some things with their quarterback. They have a pretty athletic team. They’re looking to just pound the ball down your throat, so to speak.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs are solid as well, according to Szymanski, who says they try to stop teams with their front four. They play some zone on the back end.
“Offensively we just have to go out there and execute,” Szymanski said. “I think we have a good enough front four to sort of neutralize what they’ve got going.
“If we can just come off the ball and sustain our blocks, we should be able to move the ball on these guys a little bit. I would like to think the kids are hungry after losing last week.”