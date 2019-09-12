MANISTEE — Something has to give Friday night when the Manistee Catholic-Mason County Eastern co-operative football team hosts Bear Lake in a Western Michigan D League game at Saber Stadium.

Both teams come into the contest still looking for their first win of the season, and each is off to an 0-1 start in the league. The Sabers lost to league and county rival Brethren, 64-12, while the Lakers were shut out by Baldwin, 28-0, last week.

Despite the final score, Sabers’ head coach Jake Szymanski felt that his charges showed improvement and played considerably better than they had the week before.

“We worked on some things that had hurt us, and we did those things better,” said Szymanski. “Being able to get the snap down was one of the big things. We didn’t have any fumbled snaps."

