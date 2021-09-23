MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic worked to fix its problems on defense this week in preparation for Saturday afternoon’s 2 p.m. non-conference eight-player football game with St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic at Saber Stadium.
The Sabers (1-3) have lost three consecutive games since a season opening win over Onekama, but enjoyed a big night offensively in a 52-40 loss at Baldwin last Friday in the Western Michigan D League.
Lake Michigan Catholic comes in 0-4 and had scored only 12 points until last weekend’s 82-12 loss to New Buffalo. The Lakers have been outscored, 271-24, through their first four games.
“We were able to work on our mistakes from last week defensively, working on getting into position, reiterating what our jobs on defense and what we need to get done on which plays,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said.
“On offense we did sort of the same thing. We ran through everything, and explained again why we had to do it this way, and just kind of went over the basics that have been kind of hurting us the past couple of weeks.”
Szymanski felt the Sabers left some scoring opportunities on the field last week, and tinkered with the lineup this week to see what gives them the best look.
Rykar Capling was available last week after sitting out a game as a a precaution after suffering a concussion in a 20-14 loss to Bear Lake two weeks ago.
Senior quarterback Kyle McLinden is close to 100 percent after playing on a sore ankle all season, and the Sabers hope to get him even more involved in the offense this week.
“We didn’t want to work Rykar too hard last week, but he’s looked really good in practice,” Szymanski said. “He’s got that quickness back in his step. He’ll definitely be one of the guys we look forward to getting the ball a lot on Saturday.
“I think we’ve milked (McLinden) out just about right. Last week he ran a 43-yarder there late in the game. The last few days in practice he’s been looking really good.
“That can open up the playbook a little bit more with our quarterback runs, and things that we can do with him that will put is in better position.”
Everyone has some bumps and bruises, about what you’d expect with a high school team going into the fifth week of the football season.